Taylor retires from Custom Building Products

December 18, 2017
Huntington Beach, Calif.—Steve Taylor is retiring from Custom Building Products after nearly 30 years of service. Taylor is credited with numerous product innovations and for helping define installation best practices during his career.

Taylor joined Custom in 1990 as technical director. He later became director of architecture and technical marketing in 2010. During his tenure at Custom, Taylor played a role in developing products like SimpleMat, Fusion Pro Single Component Grout and AcrylPro Adhesive. These innovations not only contributed to the success and growth of Custom, but helped shape the industry as a whole.

Taylor was also on the board of directors for the Tile Council of North America (TCNA), the vice president of Material & Methods Standards Associations (MMSA), a Ceramic Tile Institute of America Certified Tile Consultant (CTC) and part of the ANSI, ISO, Green Squared Initiative and TCNA Handbook Committees. Taylor was also a TCNA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

