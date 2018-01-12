Back To Homepage

WFCA partners with Mill Creek Media Group

January 12, 2018
Dalton, Ga.—In an effort to help member constituents stay on top of their game in today’s competitive business landscape, WFCA has aligned itself with another organization whose mission is to help retailers expand and enhance their business presence with desired audiences. Mill Creek Media Group, based in Rocky Face, Ga., offers services in a wide array of marketing and communications capacities including videography, photography, online and social media content, to name a few.

Mill Creek Media Group has over 30 years of experience in the flooring and media production industries. They have served a wide variety of clients including Shaw Floors and Novalis International. Their strongest suit of talent lies in branding strategies designed to help individual and small chain retailers enhance market share in their local communities.

As part of their suite of offerings, Mill Creek Media Group offers a full scope of corporate services including: training, marketing and how to videos, commercial development, product introduction marketing and promotions. The company also creates content that can be used on social media platforms, conducts live streaming and product launch debuts as well as a wide line-up of photography services including product, room setting and corporate portraits.

WFCA members will receive discounted rates on all services offered by Mill Creek Media Group.

