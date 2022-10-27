Shaw named FreightWaves shipper of choice

By FCNews Staff
FreightWavesDalton—Shaw has been named a 2022 Shipper of Choice by FreightWaves, in partnership with TriumphPay. This award recognizes manufacturers, distributors and retailers that demonstrate efficient supply chain through excellent service provider partnerships. According to the company, Shaw is a back-to-back recipient of this award, standing out this year for high driver retention rates and providing exemplary support for front-line associates.

“At Shaw, we care deeply about the satisfaction of our customers,” said Ben Ball, senior director of global transportation, Shaw. “To that end, we’ve focused our efforts on building strong partnerships across our supply chain to enhance our operations and better serve our customers. It’s an honor to have our efforts recognized by FreightWaves alongside many of the largest shippers in the country.”

FreightWaves, the world’s leading supply chain intelligence platform, said it evaluated nominees on their proficiency at working with carrier partners to get products to their final destinations undamaged and on time. Driver friendliness, flexibility, accommodations, efficiency and low detention times were also evaluated when determining this year’s winners, according to FreightWaves.

“Shaw has a very high retention rate with drivers which can be credited to our award-winning culture that is focused on enhancing the associate experience,” said Kevin O’Meara, vice president of integrated supply chain, Shaw. “We recognize that when our people feel valued, respected and empowered to bring their whole selves to work they can create the best outcomes for Shaw and our customers. This award is a testament to not only our fantastic carrier partners but also our incredible associates who continue to drive success for Shaw and our customers.”

