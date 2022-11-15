It’s time to get back to regional markets

Zoom presentations and rep visits with limited samples were great when in-person events stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic, and some buyers have chosen to continue buying their inventory that way. Fortunately, as we’ve seen with our continually growing Flooring Markets, located in Dallas, Atlanta and Biloxi, retailers are ready to see new products in person and fully displayed.

The innovations coming out of the flooring industry are at an all-time high. Product categories are competing for market share—and that always breeds innovation. The pandemic gave most of our flooring manufacturers time to improve their product offerings, and they are ready to introduce them to dealers at the upcoming Flooring Markets.

Why should retailers attend one of the upcoming Flooring Markets? Regional markets offer dealers the opportunity to see the world of flooring close to home while working with their regional reps—professionals they have worked with over the years and who know their business. Time spent out of the store or office is a burden for some small businesses; regional markets cut down on the amount of time spent traveling and attending a trade show.

This year, we have teamed up with the local chapters of the Home Builders Association (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) and National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) to invite their members to source their flooring needs at one of our markets. With flooring being such a large percentage of a project’s budget, it’s important that builders and designers get out to market to see the myriad options and trends.

By attending Flooring Markets, retailers get the opportunity to:

See and touch products in-person

Have a first look at new products for the year

Set your business up for success by sourcing your inventory early

Build relationships, meet face-to-face

Take advantage of show specials

Gain access to a variety of new vendors

But don’t just take our word on it. Here’s what participating vendors, distributors and retailers had to say:

“The beginning of the year is always such an important time in the flooring industry. It’s our first opportunity as a supplier to showcase upcoming product introductions for the year and get feedback from our retail partners. Our customers want to be able to view and feel the products in person so they can see for themselves how our luxury vinyl flooring designs will allow them to set their business apart.”

—Jennifer Uhlemann, tradeshow events marketing manager, Karndean Designflooring

“Legendary Floors is always excited and thankful to have the quality time with our account base at the Southeast Flooring Market. It’s a great time to connect with old friends in a focused environment as well as meet new customers and tell them our story. We feel there is no better platform than the Southeast Flooring Market to launch our new programs.” —Andy Jordan, Legendary Floors “Physically interacting with the displays is crucial to getting them placed in showrooms.”

—Mehmet Tulgan, Topcu Tile & Stone

Lori Kisner is managing partner of Market Maker Events, which hosts three Flooring Markets in 2023: Jan. 12-13, Arlington, Texas; Jan. 19-20, Atlanta; and March 2-3, Biloxi, Miss. Visit flooringmarkets.com for more details.