Mohawk launches Signature Technology across brands

By FCNews Staff
Signature TechnologyCalhoun, Ga.—Mohawk has expanded its proprietary Signature Technology across all three master brands: Mohawk, Pergo and Karastan.

“Introduced with overwhelming success at our 2022 Mohawk Momentum Roadshow, Signature Technology was a show-stopper for retailers who sell RevWood Premier,” said Seth Arnold, Mohawk’s vice president of marketing, hard surface. “Retailers and customers were immediately taken with the realistic beauty and artistic precision that this technology provides. Building off the high demand of Signature Technology’s debut, we are proud to extend it across our portfolio, giving all our retailers the competitive edge they need to win in the crowded wood market.”

Signature Technology captures natural designs by scanning, cataloging and preserving the extraordinary detail and variety common to each wood species. The 64 layers of microdata are transferred to a flooring plank, providing multidimensional beauty you can see and feel, according to the company. Signature Technology’s clarity finish achieves 4x more resolution than previous décor methods and contains up to 1,000 unique colors in every square inch, resulting in flooring that is indistinguishable from the original.

“The variety and detail of these natural features are often lost in the low fidelity digital conversions that currently make up the flooring industry standard,” explained David Moore, Mohawk’s senior product director, wood. “We are about 10 years ahead with Signature Technology. As a market leader, Mohawk is positioned to revolutionize and raise design standards.”

Mohawk said its trusted portfolio of wood will be enhanced with Signature Technology, providing retailers with confidence knowing they have a broader assortment of leading wood styles that stand out in the crowd. “Mohawk knows that style and design are attributes more powerful than price,” continued Moore. “We are proud to provide our retail partners with products they can’t get anywhere else, so that we can help them protect their margins and expand growth in 2023.”

To support the expansion of Signature Technology, Mohawk will be providing retailers with new marketing and merchandising campaigns.

