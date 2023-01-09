American Olean celebrates 100th anniversary

By FCNews Staff
Home News American Olean celebrates 100th anniversary

American OleanDallas, Texas—Established in 1923, American Olean is celebrating it’s 100th year anniversary this year.

“2023 is a very special year for American Olean as it marks our 100th anniversary,” said Hector Narvaez, vice president of distributor sales for Dal-Tile. “American Olean traces its roots to the Franklin Tile Company, founded in 1923 in Lansdale, Pa., by two brothers, Malcolm and Roy Schweiker with only six employees. Today, we are part of the largest tile company in the world.

According to Narvaez, the company is known for pioneering innovation that revolutionized the tile industry by developing advanced tile manufacturing processes and creating classic, casual and on-trend tiles.

“The success of our past, present and future is the result of the loyalty, enthusiasm and commitment of our customers and our team members,” Narvaez added. “Today, American Olean is the ‘proven’ tile brand of choice for architects and designers—known and trusted for a century to deliver sophisticated designs, incomparable commercial expertise, outstanding tile and stone products as well as unsurpassed service and distribution.”

The company said it celebrates this milestone year by recommitting to the brothers’ original vision of bringing innovative tile solutions to residential and commercial projects.

Previous articleMohawk launches Signature Technology across brands
Next articleUnite welcomes first slate of board members

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Daltile’s Stencil highlights Pantone Color of the Year

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas—Responsible for creating a brand that is all about style, Daltile said it's lead product designer continually has her finger on the pulse of...
Read more
News

Daltile launches Cohesion collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Daltile launched its newest porcelain tile collection: Cohesion—an assortment of concrete-look ColorBody porcelain tile. Featuring a range of pleasing neutrals, these large format...
Read more
News

Daltile launches new color wheel retro

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Daltile’s has launched its new Color Wheel Retro collection, which offers an assortment of Mediterranean colors in unique mosaic patterns. “Color Wheel Retro is...
Read more

Must Read

Commercial

Tarkett partners with Midwest Floor Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett partnered with Midwest Floor Coverings, Inc. Effective immediately, it will represent the company’s commercial resilient product portfolio in the Colorado, Idaho, Montana,...
Read more
Installation

Unite welcomes first slate of board members

FCNews Staff - 0
Rockwall, Texas—Robert Varden, the founder and CEO of the newly formed, non-profit Unite Floor Training Alliance, welcomed its first slate of board members as...
Read more
News

American Olean celebrates 100th anniversary

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Established in 1923, American Olean is celebrating it’s 100th year anniversary this year. “2023 is a very special year for American Olean as it...
Read more
News

Mohawk launches Signature Technology across brands

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk has expanded its proprietary Signature Technology across all three master brands: Mohawk, Pergo and Karastan. "Introduced with overwhelming success at our 2022 Mohawk...
Read more
Commercial

Chilewich appoints Kevin McVey to hybrid CFO/COO role

FCNews Staff - 0
New York, N.Y.—Chilewich appointed Kevin McVey as chief financial officer and chief operating officer. McVey succeeds departing CFO, Bob Bruno, and inaugurates the position...
Read more
News

NWFA adds to Engineered Refinishable Program

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has added 13 wood flooring manufacturers to its Engineered Refinishable program since launching the program early...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X