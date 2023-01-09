American Olean celebrates 100th anniversary

Dallas, Texas—Established in 1923, American Olean is celebrating it’s 100th year anniversary this year.

“2023 is a very special year for American Olean as it marks our 100th anniversary,” said Hector Narvaez, vice president of distributor sales for Dal-Tile. “American Olean traces its roots to the Franklin Tile Company, founded in 1923 in Lansdale, Pa., by two brothers, Malcolm and Roy Schweiker with only six employees. Today, we are part of the largest tile company in the world.”

According to Narvaez, the company is known for pioneering innovation that revolutionized the tile industry by developing advanced tile manufacturing processes and creating classic, casual and on-trend tiles.

“The success of our past, present and future is the result of the loyalty, enthusiasm and commitment of our customers and our team members,” Narvaez added. “Today, American Olean is the ‘proven’ tile brand of choice for architects and designers—known and trusted for a century to deliver sophisticated designs, incomparable commercial expertise, outstanding tile and stone products as well as unsurpassed service and distribution.”

The company said it celebrates this milestone year by recommitting to the brothers’ original vision of bringing innovative tile solutions to residential and commercial projects.