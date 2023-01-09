Chilewich appoints Kevin McVey to hybrid CFO/COO role

New York, N.Y.—Chilewich appointed Kevin McVey as chief financial officer and chief operating officer. McVey succeeds departing CFO, Bob Bruno, and inaugurates the position of COO for Chilewich, reporting to chief executive officer, John McPhee.

In the hybrid role of CFO-COO, McVey will work closely with McPhee and the leadership team to realize the company’s ambitious growth targets. He will lead financial activities across the enterprise and be accountable for operating model advancements to accelerate company performance.

“I’ve known Kevin professionally for more than twenty years, and he is uniquely well-prepared to excel as both CFO and COO of Chilewich,” McPhee said. “Kevin’s broad and deep expertise in the business of design will not only advance our financial and operational performance but also enable us to create an even better experience for all of the customers we serve globally, from consumers and wholesale partners to architects, designers and hospitality professionals.”

McVey comes to Chilewich from MillerKnoll, where he served as senior vice president of finance, Americas and group brands. He and his teams supported the Americas contract team, group brands businesses and the global operations team following Herman Miller’s 2021 acquisition of Knoll. He previously spent more than ten years with Herman Miller in executive positions of increasing responsibility for the company’s Geiger business as well as specialty businesses. His career also includes senior roles at HBF, part of a 200-year legacy of furniture manufacturing in North Carolina.

“I’m excited to take on this dual CFO/COO role and partner with John and Chilewich’s talented team,” McVey said. “The strength of the Chilewich brand and the extraordinary versatility of its products make this a time of great opportunity for the company, and I look forward to ensuring that we harness that potential while continuing to innovate—in our design studio, in our factory, in our stores and beyond.”