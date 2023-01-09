NWFA adds to Engineered Refinishable Program

By FCNews Staff
Engineered Refinishable ProgramSt. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has added 13 wood flooring manufacturers to its Engineered Refinishable program since launching the program early last fall. According to the association, the program was established to identify engineered wood flooring products with wear layers thick enough to be sanded and refinished. The Engineered Refinishable program is voluntary and aligns with European standards.

Manufacturers that have completed the product evaluation process to be included in the program include:

  • Appalachian Lumber
  • Breezewood Floors
  • Carlisle Wide Plank Floors
  • Lauzon Distinctive Hardwood Flooring
  • Maxwell/Ouachita Hardwood Flooring
  • Middle Tennessee Lumber
  • Mullican Flooring
  • Pacific Hardwood
  • Reliance Hardwood Flooring
  • Saroyan Hardwoods
  • Somerset Hardwood Flooring
  • Superior Flooring
  • Wickham Hardwood Flooring

“The certified refinishable logo is a simple way to provide an architect, designer or consumer with confidence that an engineered wood flooring product has been designed to withstand the test of time, change its look and be renewed,” said Michael Martin, president and CEO, NWFA. “We are encouraged by the large number of early adopters, and how quickly the refinishable logo is making its way into the marketplace.”

To be eligible to carry the certified refinishable logo, engineered wood flooring products must meet minimum wear layer requirements. These vary depending on the product. Unfinished smooth products must have a minimum wear layer of 4/32 of an inch or 3.2 millimeters. Factory finished smooth products must have a minimum wear layer of 3/32 of an inch or 2.5 millimeters. Sculpted and distressed products must have a minimum wear layer of 3/32 of an inch, or 2.5 millimeters.

