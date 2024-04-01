Cast your ballot for FCNews’ Award of Excellence

Over the course of the last month or so you’ve probably been inundated with requests from FCNews to cast your ballots for our annual Awards of Excellence manufacturer recognition program. You’ve certainly seen an article or two in the publication requesting your vote, on our website, Facebook page and probably in your email via our FCNewsletters. Why is it so important to us that you cast your ballot? The simple answer is the same as it is with any contest: the greater the number of votes, the more representative and legitimate the awards become. But in this case, it’s so much more. In fact, recognizing the winners—which indirectly recognizes those suppliers who come up short—has a direct benefit to you, the floor covering retailer. Let me explain why: It starts with the very foundation of the contest. Over the past 28 years, FCNews has presented the coveted Award of Excellence to the most deserving flooring manufacturers and suppliers. These awards have become the industry benchmark of supplier excellence since they are voted on by you—their customers. The idea is to give you a chance to acknowledge those companies that are doing the most to make you successful in your businesses. For example, which firms have maintained their service levels against the backdrop of UFLPA issues and other challenges? Which ones have supplied you with the tools to succeed—product or otherwise—over these last 12 months? Which suppliers have been your best partners? These awards are coveted by the manufacturers/suppliers because it validates everything they seek to do as your partners. They have become the industry standard by which mills judge themselves on achieving their customer service objectives. In fact, manufacturers have told me that being honored as a winner is the one true measure of industry success because, again, it is awarded to them by their customers. That’s why it is so important that you vote.

And once they win an award, the last thing they want to do is lose the following year. That speaks volumes, too. So a victory fuels their efforts to work even harder for you, delivering product innovation, service, digital tools, on-time delivery, etc. That only helps your business be more successful. And let’s face it; you want them to always strive to be the best possible partner. At the same time, no one wants to lose. For a company that does not take home an Award of Excellence, it hopefully serves notice that they have some work to do to become better partners to you over the ensuing 12 months to earn your votes. And at the end of the day, you want your suppliers working hard for you. The survey is very simple and takes no more than four or five minutes to complete. It’s not like the old days where you had to fill out a paper ballot, shove it in an envelope, find a stamp, address the envelope and then stick it in the mail. All you need to do is either click on the link below if you are reading this online or if not, go to fcnews.com or another one of our digital platforms and click the link there. When you vote, I want you to keep the following criteria in mind: Which company provides the best service? Which supplier has the best reps? What about management responsiveness and handling of claims? When it comes to product, which supplier offers the best value? Which one offers the best style and design? Which is the easiest company to do business with? Which company goes above and beyond for you? Pick one supplier in each category. They’re all listed. Just check the appropriate boxes. We accept only one vote per person, so if you have already voted, thank you. Any industry personnel not employed by a manufacturer can cast a ballot. Voting remains open through April 12.