The ins and outs of home office tax deductions

For those who are business owners, and conduct their business from their home, the IRS allows qualified taxpayers to claim a home office on their tax return and deduct certain home expenses when they file their taxes.

Self-employed individuals may have a home office that includes a desk, chair, computer/laptop, internet capability and necessary software. For

a taxpayer to be eligible for a home office deduction, the dwelling unit must be one of the following:

Principal place of business.

A place to meet patients, clients or customers in the normal course of business.

A separate structure not attached to the dwelling and used in connection with the business. Note: If the dwelling is the only fixed location of the business, a space within it that is used regularly for the business’s inventory or product samples.

There is no requirement that your home office needs to be partitioned off from other areas with a wall or additional barrier. For example, if you have a desk in the corner of your dining room where you conduct your business, you can still qualify for the deduction provided you don’t use that specific area of your home for any personal use.

Taxpayers can calculate the deduction in two different ways: The actual expenses method or the simplified method. While using the actual expenses method, you will categorize by direct vs. indirect business expenses. Direct expenses can be fully deducted. For example, the cost of carpeting and painting for the home office area. When using the actual expenses method for indirect expenses, it is important to keep in mind that you can only count a “portion” of home-related expenses. For example, let’s say your house is 2,500 square feet, and the area being used as your home office is 250 square feet. You are then eligible to claim 10% of your home’s annual heating, cooling and water bills, along with other common housing expenses that make it possible for you to conduct your business there.