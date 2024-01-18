Voting open for 28th annual Award of Excellence

By FCNews Staff
Over the past 28 years, Floor Covering News has presented the coveted Award of Excellence to the most deserving flooring manufacturers. These awards have become the industry benchmark of supplier excellence since they are voted on by you—their customers. The idea is to give retailers a chance to acknowledge those manufacturers that are doing the most to make you successful in your businesses.

Once again, we are asking floor covering retailers to cast their votes in the 28th annual Award of Excellence competition. We want to acknowledge those suppliers that have stepped up for you. Votes should be based on the following criteria: Service, professionalism of sales force, management responsiveness, value, style and design, handling of claims, ease of doing business in the respective product categories and going above and beyond during a pandemic.

Voting is open until March 12, 2024.

Vote here.

