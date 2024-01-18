Kathy Young named WFCA Luminary Award winner

Las Vegas—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has named Kathy Young as the next recipient of the Luminary Award in recognition of her exceptional contributions and remarkable 45-year career in the floor covering industry. The Luminary Award ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, January 25, at 3:30 p.m. during the International Surface Event, hosted at the WFCA booth #2413.

“I am thrilled to announce that Kathy Young, an esteemed female leader within the floor covering industry, has been awarded the Luminary Award by the World Floor Covering Association,” stated Freida Staten, WFCA VP of marketing, communications and membership. “Kathy’s unwavering commitment, innovative spirit and transformative leadership have shaped companies and left an indelible mark on the floor covering industry.”

Young, the former vice president of marketing services at Shaw Industries, embarked on her professional journey in 1975 during high school. Starting in a vocational office training position, she diligently worked through various administrative roles, including reception, inventory control, project planner and customer service representative.

“I am proud to have been known as an important voice, both for the female consumer and my peers,” Young said. “Contributing to women’s inclusion in the traditionally male-dominated residential flooring market has been an honor. It is deeply gratifying to witness the thriving of diversity and inclusion as I pass the torch after 45 years.”

In 1988, Young’s career reached a pivotal juncture as she transitioned into sales assistant and product management roles at Sutton Carpet Mills, later acquired by Salem Carpets and Shaw Industries. Throughout this transformative period, Young exhibited exceptional resilience, accountability and reliability.

Her career progressed into product marketing and creative director, eventually reaching the position of VP of marketing for 15-plus years. Young played a crucial role in Shaw’s growth, overseeing retail licensing programs for prominent brands like Kathy Ireland, Martha Stewart and HGTV. Leveraging her position as a woman in an industry typically led by men, Young recognized the importance of understanding the female consumer in marketing, given that women make the majority of flooring purchases.

Her leadership exceeded beyond corporate success, as Young spearheaded Shaw’s efforts, making the company the top sponsor for St. Jude Marathon fundraising, raising over $700,000.

“Kathy was a great leader in our industry,” said Scott Sandlin, former EVP residential division at Shaw. “She had it all stacked against her and essentially led through her innate spirit for making great things happen. The details of her early days in the industry were alarming to hear what she was up against. There was no way she would be held back by tradition. When the rooster crowed, she went to work and used her charm, street sense, intelligence and genuine empathy for our customers as her guiding light. Young is a fighter and made a better future for all. Her impact on me and my family has been a true gift.”