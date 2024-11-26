Lessons learned from flooring dealers in Florence, Italy

By FCNews Columnist
HomeColumnLessons learned from flooring dealers in Florence, Italy

FlorenceWhen planning a trip to Italy, many people prioritize iconic landmarks like the stunning churches and art galleries. However, my recent visit to Florence led me to explore something unexpected: local flooring stores. While friends questioned my choice, I believed there were valuable lessons to be learned from these unique retail experiences.

Here are some of my takeaways:

Give customers a warm welcome.

Upon entering the flooring stores in Florence, I was immediately struck by the hospitality. The phrase “Benvenuti! Vi invitiamo a prendere un caffè con noi—Welcome! We invite you to have a coffee with us”—set the tone for my visit. Instead of a quick sales pitch, I was offered coffee and pastries. This personal touch fostered a relaxed atmosphere where I immediately felt at home. Retailers in the U.S. could benefit from adopting similar practices. Taking the time to build relationships and create a welcoming environment could significantly enhance the customer experience.

Promote craftsmanship.

Florence’s flooring stores showcase the city’s rich artistic heritage through intricate designs and high-quality materials. From ornate rugs to hand-painted tiles, each piece tells a story. U.S. retailers should consider curating their displays to highlight craftsmanship and design synergy, allowing customers to see the potential of each product in their homes.

Focus on quality materials.

Florence is renowned for its use of coveted, high-end materials like terracotta, marble and wood. In the showrooms, I learned about the origins and production techniques of various flooring materials. U.S. retailers may want to follow this model by providing educational materials that inform customers about the quality and history of the products they’re purchasing.

Promote sustainability.

Many Florence stores showcase sustainable materials and emphasize eco-friendly practices such as humane sheep-shearing methods. This commitment to sustainability resonates with modern consumers who increasingly prioritize environmentally responsible choices.

Understand current trends.

Florence’s flooring retailers demonstrated a keen awareness of current design trends, showcasing magazines like Elle Décor and Better Homes and Gardens—albeit in Italian. Their knowledge of design trends signaled a commitment to staying informed about industry developments. U.S. retailers can benefit from similar awareness, incorporating the latest trends into their offerings and marketing strategies.

Marry form with function.

Functional design was a key consideration in Florence’s flooring stores. Sales staff engaged customers in conversations about practical aspects like foot traffic, landscaping and the intended use of flooring in residential or commercial spaces. By emphasizing the practicality of flooring options, U.S. retailers can better align their offerings with customer needs.

‘Sell’ the story.

Flooring choices often reflect cultural traditions and lifestyles. In Florence, I observed how local aesthetics influenced product offerings, sparking curiosity about how flooring impacts daily life. U.S. retailers should tailor their products to reflect the diverse lifestyles of their customers.

Lisbeth Calandrino has been promoting retail strategies for the last 20 years. To have her speak at your business or to schedule a consultation, contact her at lcalandrino@nycap.rr.com.

Previous article
Tuesday Tips: Sales are about relationship building
Next article
How proposed tariffs could impact U.S. reshoring efforts

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

NAFCD distributors encouraged to attend TISE 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Distributors who are members of the North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) will receive half off their Expo Pass to TISE...
Read more
Featured Company

Edge Summit seminars hit on hot topics

Ken Ryan - 0
Ask Edge flooring dealers to cite the top benefits of attending a Mohawk Edge Summit and they are bound to name the educational seminars...
Read more
Column

Overcoming objections to help seal the deal (part 4)

FCNews Columnist - 0
(Part 4 in a series) In the first three installments of this series, we discussed how smart dealers like Cody (a composite of many...
Read more
Featured Post

How proposed tariffs could impact U.S. reshoring efforts

Reginald Tucker - 0
Economists, experts and industry observers across a wide spectrum agree that the proposed tariffs on imports by President-Elect Donald Trump will have an impact...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Sales are about relationship building

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thkuOcobOoE&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwfca.org%2F&source_ve_path=Mjg2NjY Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Post

QFloors gathers to celebrate 25 Years

FCNews Staff - 0
South Jordan, Utah—QFloors employees gathered on Friday, Nov. 22, to celebrate the flooring software company’s 25thanniversary. Almost all of the 45 people who work...
Read more

As seen in

Nov. 18/25, 2024

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X