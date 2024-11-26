Lessons learned from flooring dealers in Florence, Italy

When planning a trip to Italy, many people prioritize iconic landmarks like the stunning churches and art galleries. However, my recent visit to Florence led me to explore something unexpected: local flooring stores. While friends questioned my choice, I believed there were valuable lessons to be learned from these unique retail experiences.

Here are some of my takeaways:

Give customers a warm welcome.

Upon entering the flooring stores in Florence, I was immediately struck by the hospitality. The phrase “Benvenuti! Vi invitiamo a prendere un caffè con noi—Welcome! We invite you to have a coffee with us”—set the tone for my visit. Instead of a quick sales pitch, I was offered coffee and pastries. This personal touch fostered a relaxed atmosphere where I immediately felt at home. Retailers in the U.S. could benefit from adopting similar practices. Taking the time to build relationships and create a welcoming environment could significantly enhance the customer experience.

Promote craftsmanship.

Florence’s flooring stores showcase the city’s rich artistic heritage through intricate designs and high-quality materials. From ornate rugs to hand-painted tiles, each piece tells a story. U.S. retailers should consider curating their displays to highlight craftsmanship and design synergy, allowing customers to see the potential of each product in their homes.

Focus on quality materials.

Florence is renowned for its use of coveted, high-end materials like terracotta, marble and wood. In the showrooms, I learned about the origins and production techniques of various flooring materials. U.S. retailers may want to follow this model by providing educational materials that inform customers about the quality and history of the products they’re purchasing.

Promote sustainability.

Many Florence stores showcase sustainable materials and emphasize eco-friendly practices such as humane sheep-shearing methods. This commitment to sustainability resonates with modern consumers who increasingly prioritize environmentally responsible choices.

Understand current trends.

Florence’s flooring retailers demonstrated a keen awareness of current design trends, showcasing magazines like Elle Décor and Better Homes and Gardens—albeit in Italian. Their knowledge of design trends signaled a commitment to staying informed about industry developments. U.S. retailers can benefit from similar awareness, incorporating the latest trends into their offerings and marketing strategies.

Marry form with function.

Functional design was a key consideration in Florence’s flooring stores. Sales staff engaged customers in conversations about practical aspects like foot traffic, landscaping and the intended use of flooring in residential or commercial spaces. By emphasizing the practicality of flooring options, U.S. retailers can better align their offerings with customer needs.

‘Sell’ the story.

Flooring choices often reflect cultural traditions and lifestyles. In Florence, I observed how local aesthetics influenced product offerings, sparking curiosity about how flooring impacts daily life. U.S. retailers should tailor their products to reflect the diverse lifestyles of their customers.

Lisbeth Calandrino has been promoting retail strategies for the last 20 years. To have her speak at your business or to schedule a consultation, contact her at lcalandrino@nycap.rr.com.