Retail case study: Carpeting by Mike’s winning formula

A year of “unmatched success.” That’s how Typhannie Harker, owner of Carpeting By Mike, Somerset, Wis., described 2024 in retrospect. The company is coming off a year of awe-inspiring 27% growth compared to 2023.

“As I reflect on the past year, it’s clear we experienced a monumental year of growth, success and customer satisfaction,” Harker told FCNews. “The foundation of this success lies in a focused approach to refining our customer-centric processes, building a team of highly skilled professionals and nurturing strong partnerships, particularly with Mohawk Industries. Our commitment to delivering excellence, alongside our dedication to community involvement, has solidified our position as a leader in the flooring industry.”

In this case study, Harker shares the company’s secrets to success.

Tools to service the client

“At Carpeting by Mike, we’ve always believed that the heart of any business lies in its customers,” Harker stated. “In 2024, we took this philosophy to new heights by refining and enhancing our customer service processes. From the moment a client walks through our doors or visits our website by Roomvo, they experience the care and attention that has become synonymous with our brand. Our focus on providing an exceptional customer journey starts with a seamless, personalized consultation. Whether it’s understanding the specific needs of a residential project or delivering a tailored solution for a commercial space, our team is trained to listen and deliver with precision.”

This level of attention to detail and proactive communication, according to Harker, has earned the company a reputation for reliability and trustworthiness, driving repeat business and word-of-mouth referrals.

Training & recruiting certified installers

In an industry where the quality of installation can make or break the success of a project, Carpeting by Mike made sure to invest heavily in the training and development of its installation team. “One of the key factors contributing to our success in 2024 has been our focus on recruiting only the most highly skilled installers,” Harker exlplained. “To further enhance the proficiency of our team, we prioritized certification from the Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) association. Being CFI Certified means our installers are among the best in the industry, trained to meet the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. This ensures that every flooring job we take on is completed with precision, attention to detail and a commitment to lasting results.”

The continued education and professional growth of its installers, according to Harker, guarantee that clients receive the finest service possible, leading to greater customer satisfaction and repeat business.

Promote, promote

When you combine a customer-first approach, a highly skilled installation team, deep community roots and strong supplier partnerships, you create a business model that’s built for long-term success. “This combined model has been a key factor in our success this year, and it’s something we intend to continue building upon in the years to come,” Harker said. “Last year we saw significant growth in both residential and commercial sectors. Our ability to scale operations while maintaining a personal touch with each project has set us apart from competitors. Whether it’s a large-scale commercial installation or a cozy home renovation, Carpeting by Mike has become synonymous with quality, reliability and professionalism. As we move forward into 2025 and beyond, Carpeting By Mike is poised to continue its upward trajectory.”

Strong vendor partnerships

One of the cornerstones of Carpeting by Mike’s success in 2024, according to Harker, has been its continued partnership with Mohawk Industries. Mohawk’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, she noted, aligns perfectly with the retailer’s values. “Over the years, this partnership has allowed us to offer our customers an unparalleled selection of high-quality flooring products that meet their style preferences, budget and durability needs. Together, we’ve been able to provide clients with cutting-edge flooring solutions.”

In 2024, according to Harker, this collaboration resulted in exclusive deals, promotions and expanded access to Mohawk’s full range of products, giving the dealer’s customers even more options to create their dream spaces. “The synergy between Carpeting by Mike and Mohawk has proven to be a powerful driver of business growth, contributing directly to our impressive 27% increase in sales,” she added.

Community involvement

Success isn’t just about business growth—it’s about giving back to the communities in which retailers operate. This year, Carpeting by Mike strengthened its commitment to local involvement through various initiatives and sponsorships. “Whether it was participating in local charity events, supporting local schools or donating materials to community projects, we took great pride in being a responsible and engaged member of our community,” Harker said. “These actions have not only helped us build lasting relationships with local organizations but have also reinforced our values of integrity and service.”