What’s happening at TISE ’25

Returning attractions as well as some new partnerships, programs and vendors. That’s what’s in store for the thousands of retailers planning to attend TISE ’25 at the Mandalay Bay this month.

Back by popular demand are features that showgoers embraced at Surfaces 2024. These include: The Wellness Puppy Lounge, Cover Connect Rug Gallery, the LIVE Theater on the showroom floor and guided educational tours scheduled over the course of three days.

“We are trying to go back to what we are good at and what we know,” said Amie Gilmore, TISE show director. “We are working to give attendees all the reasons to come to this show, and this includes education, demos and products so they can see what’s new and what they should have in their stores to sell to their customers.”

Based on figures supplied by Informa, pre-registration for Surfaces is up by double digits compared to this same time last year ahead of Surfaces 2024. At the same time, show organizers are also tracking higher participation among exhibiting brands. “We are seeing a lot of our exhibitors investing in new booths and branding surrounding the show,” Gilmore added. “We are very excited to see what these companies have to offer come TISE 2025.”

Informa also incorporated feedback from past attendees to improve on certain elements of the show. For example, more attendees said they needed more places to rest and recharge their batteries after traversing the showroom floor for several days. To that end, many of the attractions will include a lounge to offer seating to those who need it.

Following are more details about the main attractions set for the show.

TISE ‘LIVE’ THEATER

TISE 2025 will return with a plethora of live, educational content where attendees can learn but also get a chance to sit and take a break. “The sessions are no more than 30 minutes each, so it gives showgoers just enough time to learn, grab a bottle of water, but then get back to what they need to do,” Gilmore said.

In years past, these live segments were separated based on floor category. This year, however, all of the content has been curated into one program so viewers are only given the best of the best content. The space will also be centrally located so attendees have easier access.

“Originally we had a tile stage over here, a soft surface stage over there, and it just didn’t seem to make the most sense,” Gilmore noted. “Now, only the best programs will hit the live stage for a condensed set of offerings so attendees can make the most of their time.”

Also returning this year is the nationwide installation competition and TISE demo stage, which will be filmed.

EDUCATION & LEARNING

Education is a major pillar of the show, and TISE 2025 will be no different. Attendees will have a plethora of classes, sessions and show floor tours to enjoy. One major highlight is a manufacturing executive panel where participants will discuss the state of the flooring industry and where it is projected to go in 2025.

“We will have speakers from Shaw, Engineered Floors, Mannington…a lot of the major players affecting the flooring business today,” Gilmore said. “The future of the flooring industry is a huge topic of discussion, so turning to our experts seemed like a no brainer.”

WELLNESS PUPPY LOUNGE

The Wellness Puppy Lounge, which Gilmore said was a huge hit last year, is returning in 2025 with double the dogs. For TISE 2024, one batch of puppies was brought to the showroom floor for only a few hours each day. In 2025, there will be two sets of puppies that will both be brought out to the lounge area each day of the show, doubling the amount of time attendees can enjoy the adorable attraction.

In fact, Gilmore reported, several adoptions took place last year as a direct result of people attending the show. How it works: Puppies that are up for adoption through the charity Puppy Love are brought into the lounge area on the showroom floor for a few hours each day of the show. The lounge area is sponsored by Shaw and will feature the company’s pet-friendly flooring products.

“There are places to sit and a cash bar, and it gives attendees the chance to decompress and reset before continuing on the showroom floor,” Gilmore explained.

COVER CONNECT PAVILION

The Cover Connect Pavilion makes its return to the show floor. Here, attendees will get the opportunity to sample machine, hand woven and other high-end rug options. In fact, this year the space will include more high-end manufacturers to choose from. “This area will also include a small lounge area for people to sit without having to leave the show floor,” Gilmore noted.