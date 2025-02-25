Dal-Tile brands release trend reports 2025

By FCNews Staff
Dallas, Texas—As fashion-based product lines, sister tile brands Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean released their annual Trend Reports 2025. The brands’ product designers collaborated closely to agree upon what they view as the five hottest over-arching “interior design trends” for 2025. Although each of the three brands is consistent with the five trends chosen, the photo and color rich brochures for each brand are unique in their presentation. In addition, each brand suggests unique tile selections from their individual brand to help bring each trend to life in a space.

Daltile’s trends are:

EARTHBOUND SERENITY

Creating a haven in our spaces is a coveted accomplishment in today’s frenetically paced world, and the trend of Earthbound Serenity does exactly that. Spa-like elements, organic materials, clean lines and curves all work in seamless harmony. Grounded colors and desaturated tones create a peaceful environment that feels soothing to the soul.

REFINED INDULGENCE

Opulence—the defining trait of the Refined Indulgence trend. With luscious drapery steeped in richness, deep-marbled tiling and intense drama in the furniture fabrics, this trend creates glamorous surroundings. Each component of an indulgent space is its own statement piece that when merged creates a harmony of sensuality and lavishness.

VINTAGE REVIVAL

A story told through design, Vintage Revival roots itself in lived experiences and memories of the past with a modern flare. This trend packs in hand painted pieces, family heirlooms and a myriad of unique ceramics to light up the environment. Artisan materials and woods ranging from ebonies to rich walnuts help achieve the serendipity of the trend.

COLOR CRAZE

In a feast for the eyes, the youthful exuberance of childhood becomes reimagined and upscaled in the Color Craze design trend. Vibrant and lighthearted energy floods the room with bold color blocking, geometric shapes and retro patterns. The heart of this design lies in the fresh and carefree creativity that pushes the boundaries and focuses on recapturing child-like fun.

RUGGED MINIMALISM

The cool, raw elements of stylized brutalism meet the warmer, even-keeled tones of naturalistic living to create the design trend known as Rugged Minimalism. With an appealing industrial charm, this trend takes the rough features of concretes and coarse materials and balances them with cozy and sophisticated elements like bright glass windows and light woods.

