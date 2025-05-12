Daltile celebrates Trade Pro Week with giveaway

By FCNews Staff
Trade Pro WeekDallas, Texas—Daltile is currently honoring contractors and tile installers during the annual Daltile Trade Pro Week, running May 12-16. This week applauds the hard work of trade professionals and highlights Daltile’s ProContractor Program, a comprehensive system that provides contractors and tile installers nationwide with key services to help them succeed.  As a token of appreciation, Daltile is giving away a brand-new 2025 Ford F-150 truck to one lucky trade pro.

“Trade professionals are a key driving force within our industry, so Daltile is thrilled to honor one lucky trade pro with a brand new truck as a key part of this week’s celebration!” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing, Dal-Tile. “For over 78 years, Daltile has been the resource for contractors and tile installers, providing the design, service, technology, manufacturing and distribution leadership trade pros need to succeed. It has been our pleasure to come alongside these professionals and equip them to serve their customers effectively and grow their own businesses for so many years.”

Daltile is committed to being the trade pro’s trusted partner, serving as their one-stop shop for all tile, stone, countertop and installation needs, Thorn-Brooks. “We have over 260 Daltile Sales Service Center locations nationwide offering unmatched product selection, service, and availability year round. In addition, we offer a user-friendly ProContractor Program complete with exclusive contractor pricing, comprehensive project support, tools, and accessories. We also make it easy to conduct business with Daltile anytime and anywhere, on any computer, smartphone, or tablet via our free ProExchange app. With ProExchange, trade pros streamline workflows by accessing everything needed in one place—from product searches to viewing available inventory, placing orders, payment, order tracking, scheduling pick-ups and more.”

The Daltile 2025 Trade Pro Giveaway is open to valid trade professionals: tile installers, tile contractors and general contractors. To enter, stop by your local Daltile Sales Service Center or visit here and click on “Daltile 2025 Trade Pro Giveaway.”

