Tuesday Tips: Small successes add up

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, we are reminded that small successes add up. Tom Jennings reminds us of that and asks what small changes would enhance the buying experience for your customers, even if only by 1%?