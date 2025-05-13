Tuesday Tips: Small successes add up

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Small successes add up

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, we are reminded that small successes add up. Tom Jennings reminds us of that and asks what small changes would enhance the buying experience for your customers, even if only by 1%?

Previous article
Daltile celebrates Trade Pro Week with giveaway
Next article
AHSG welcomes Xpress Global Systems as supplier partner

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Mannington Mills awards National Merit scholarships

FCNews Staff - 0
Salem, N.J.—In recognition of the benefits that higher education provides to both individuals and the communities in which they live, Mannington Mills is a...
Read more
News

Michael Mathews joins Tarkett North America team

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Global flooring manufacturer Tarkett recently appointed Michael Mathews as senior vice president of commercial strategy. In this role, he will lead Tarkett’s segment,...
Read more
News

Fuse Alliance adds four new contractor members

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Fuse Alliance, a member-owned commercial flooring network, recently announced the addition of four new members in an effort to further strengthen its presence across...
Read more
News

Southwind announces retirement of Mike Kiefer

FCNews Staff - 0
Milwaukee, Wis.—Southwind Floors announced the retirement of Mike Kiefer, its long-time territory manager here, after a 39-year career in the floor covering industry. Kiefer is...
Read more
Featured Post

How learning from mistakes can make all the difference

Ken Ryan - 0
Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, was cut from his high school basketball team. Author Stephen King’s first book, Carrie,...
Read more
News

AHSG welcomes Xpress Global Systems as supplier partner

FCNews Staff - 0
Chattanooga, Tenn.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA have announced a new supplier partnership with Xpress Global Systems (XGS), a leading transportation provider...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X