AHSG welcomes Xpress Global Systems as supplier partner

By FCNews Staff
Xpress Global SystemsChattanooga, Tenn.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA have announced a new supplier partnership with Xpress Global Systems (XGS), a leading transportation provider specializing in floorcovering logistics.

Based here, XGS is said to have built a reputation for reliable, flooring-focused logistics that align perfectly with the needs of independent dealers. “We’re proud to partner with AHSG and Commercial USA to help their members grow through more efficient, specialized transportation solutions,” said Trish Kugelman, director of strategic sales for XGS.

This strategic partnership is intended to give AHSG and Commercial USA members access to XGS’s industry-leading transportation solutions—including customized LTL services, white-glove delivery and nationwide coverage—tailored for the needs of flooring products.

“Adding Xpress Global Systems to our growing list of supplier partners underscores our commitment to our member dealers, by providing them with exceptional solutions ideally suited to their business growth,” said Tony Wright, president, AHSG and Commercial USA. “XGS brings tremendous value with their deep expertise and dedicated service to the floorcovering industry. We’re excited to welcome them into our network of supplier partners.”

