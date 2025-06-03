My unlikely journey into the world of flooring (part 2)

By FCNews Columnist
HomeColumnMy unlikely journey into the world of flooring (part 2)

flooring(part two) What drew me to flooring was the transformation it could bring to a home. To me, a floor is like a blank canvas, and once you start laying down the pieces, you’re free to create anything. I loved working with homeowners, helping them select the perfect materials for their space and offering decorating tips that I had picked up over the years. It was in this moment that I realized something about myself: I was artistic, and I understood how colors and textures could work together to make a home beautiful.

At first, I was intimidated by the men around me. I assumed they knew more than I did, and I often held myself back, unsure of my place in the industry. But over time, I began to realize that I had just as much knowledge and expertise as my male colleagues. Instead of shrinking into the background, I started standing my ground. My confidence began to grow, and I realized I wasn’t just as good as the men around me—I was more than capable of competing with them.

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned in this journey is the power of asking for help. I used to think that asking for help showed weakness, but I’ve learned that it’s actually a sign of strength. It means you’re willing to learn, to grow and to challenge yourself. I joined a women’s Facebook group two years ago, thinking I already knew everything I needed to know. But I quickly realized there was so much more to learn—and it was OK to ask for help.

What I discovered in the group was not only new insights and ideas but also a sense of community. We share tips, offer advice and help each other build our confidence. I’ve learned that growth requires change, and the willingness to act on new ideas is key to success.

As women in this industry, there are no limits to what we can achieve. The most important thing is to believe in yourself and to stop pretending that you’re not capable. We all have unique strengths, and when we embrace them, we can achieve incredible things.

My advice to anyone—especially women—looking to succeed in any field is simple: don’t be afraid to take risks, to ask for help and to believe in your own worth. Take as much as you can from those around you but also give back. Support one another, challenge each other and build each other up.

For me, flooring sales was an unexpected path, but it’s become more than just a career— it’s a creative outlet, a place of empowerment and a way to help others. And for that I’m truly grateful.

Crystal Franklin is sales manager for United Weavers. Over the course of her eight years in the business, first in retail and now as a manufacturer rep, she has sold a variety of floor covering materials.

Previous article
Award of Excellence: Shaw, EF garner Best Overall honors
Next article
A flooring professional’s guide to stair nosings

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Decocer launches Orion ceramic tile collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Castellón, Spain—Decocer recently launched Orion, its newest collection of small-format tiles that are designed to reinterpret classic shapes with handcrafted finishes and Mediterranean colors. Decocer...
Read more
News

NTCA announces June 2025 workshops, regional trainings

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has unveiled its June 2025 training schedule, featuring 26 free workshops and six regional training events across...
Read more
Carpet

Shaw appoints Jamie Welborn as VP of carpet product

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries has announced the appointment of Jamie Welborn as vice president of carpet product. In this role, Welborn is expected to lead the...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: A floor for every place

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=035eCq9sf58 Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

WFCA appoints new members to executive committee

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) appointed flooring industry veterans Larry Flick and Darren Harrison to its executive committee. According to the company, this...
Read more
Featured Post

Cyncly’s Project Summit aims to raise the bar

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Chicago—Project Summit. It’s the big news coming out of the Cyncly Connects Flooring event, which took place here May 20-22. What is Project Summit?...
Read more

As seen in

June 2, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X