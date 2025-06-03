My unlikely journey into the world of flooring (part 2)

(part two) What drew me to flooring was the transformation it could bring to a home. To me, a floor is like a blank canvas, and once you start laying down the pieces, you’re free to create anything. I loved working with homeowners, helping them select the perfect materials for their space and offering decorating tips that I had picked up over the years. It was in this moment that I realized something about myself: I was artistic, and I understood how colors and textures could work together to make a home beautiful.

At first, I was intimidated by the men around me. I assumed they knew more than I did, and I often held myself back, unsure of my place in the industry. But over time, I began to realize that I had just as much knowledge and expertise as my male colleagues. Instead of shrinking into the background, I started standing my ground. My confidence began to grow, and I realized I wasn’t just as good as the men around me—I was more than capable of competing with them.

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned in this journey is the power of asking for help. I used to think that asking for help showed weakness, but I’ve learned that it’s actually a sign of strength. It means you’re willing to learn, to grow and to challenge yourself. I joined a women’s Facebook group two years ago, thinking I already knew everything I needed to know. But I quickly realized there was so much more to learn—and it was OK to ask for help.

What I discovered in the group was not only new insights and ideas but also a sense of community. We share tips, offer advice and help each other build our confidence. I’ve learned that growth requires change, and the willingness to act on new ideas is key to success.

As women in this industry, there are no limits to what we can achieve. The most important thing is to believe in yourself and to stop pretending that you’re not capable. We all have unique strengths, and when we embrace them, we can achieve incredible things.

My advice to anyone—especially women—looking to succeed in any field is simple: don’t be afraid to take risks, to ask for help and to believe in your own worth. Take as much as you can from those around you but also give back. Support one another, challenge each other and build each other up.

For me, flooring sales was an unexpected path, but it’s become more than just a career— it’s a creative outlet, a place of empowerment and a way to help others. And for that I’m truly grateful.

Crystal Franklin is sales manager for United Weavers. Over the course of her eight years in the business, first in retail and now as a manufacturer rep, she has sold a variety of floor covering materials.