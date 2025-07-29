Tuesday Tips: The true role of a sales manager

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings clears the air on the role of a sales manager: to delegate and guide. Instead of doing the work for the salesperson, a manager’s attitude should be, “What can I do to help you learn?”