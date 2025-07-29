Tuesday Tips: The true role of a sales manager

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: The true role of a sales manager

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings clears the air on the role of a sales manager: to delegate and guide. Instead of doing the work for the salesperson, a manager’s attitude should be, “What can I do to help you learn?”

Previous article
NTCA releases Spanish language training video
Next article
MSI named ’60 Best Companies to Sell For’ in 2025

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Cyncly Flooring to debut unified vision, advanced tech

FCNews Staff - 0
After months of relative quiet, Cyncly Flooring is stepping back into the spotlight—and doing so with purpose. On July 30 at 2 p.m. EST,...
Read more
News

MSI named ’60 Best Companies to Sell For’ in 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Orange, Calif.—MSI has been recognized as one of the Top 60 Companies to Sell For in 2025. For the fourth consecutive year, MSI has...
Read more
News

NTCA releases Spanish language training video

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) recently released of a Spanish-language version of its popular training video, Trowel and Error, in an effort...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile introduces Arkigeo collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile announced the availability of the Arkigeo collection by Wilcox Fifty Five. This new line—imported from Italy—is designed to offer a refined...
Read more
News

AHF supports ARCA Mendards Series

FCNews Staff - 0
Lake Norman, N.C.—Rising motorsports talent Sam Corry made his ARCA Menards Series debut this week at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, piloting a...
Read more
Installation

AHSG, Laminin Industries enter partnership

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) and Commercial USA announced a new supplier partnership with Laminin Industries, a provider of professional-grade installation materials, tools...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X