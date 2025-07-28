NTCA releases Spanish language training video

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) recently released of a Spanish-language version of its popular training video, Trowel and Error, in an effort to support the growing community of Spanish-speaking tile installers across the country.

Originally created to demonstrate proper mortar coverage methods for tile installation, Trowel and Error is said to have become one of the most trusted technical videos in the tile industry. The video clearly outlines best practices that align with industry standards and ANSI specifications—becoming a valuable resource for contractors, trainers and tile installers alike.

The video was produced in partnership with Custom Building Products. The NTCA said it extends its sincere thanks to Mike Micalizzi—senior director of technical services at Custom, for his expert collaboration and long-standing commitment to installer education.

“This video is a part of our broader initiative to expand access to critical tile installation knowledge,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of NTCA. “By offering this training in Spanish, we’re taking another step toward inclusivity and ensuring more installers can work confidently and in compliance with industry standards.”

According to the company, the release of the Spanish Trowel and Error video complements its ongoing efforts to serve Spanish-speaking tile professionals. These efforts include: