AHF unveils Timber Legends Densified Hardwood

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products’ Robbins brand has launched the Timber Legends Densified Wood collection, which reimagines one of America’s most iconic woods: Longleaf pine.

Developed using a patented densification process that applies heat and pressure to close the open cells of natural hardwood, the Densified Hardwood technology enhances performance without fillers, plastics or harmful chemicals. The result is 100% genuine wood, engineered for every room of the home—including kitchens and bathrooms.

“Hardwood flooring has always been the gold standard for homeowners—not just for beauty, but for value,” said Milton Goodwin, vice president of hardwood at AHF Products. “Densified Hardwood is a game changer. It offers the timeless appeal of wood with the strength and performance families need today.”

Densified Hardwood is available under AHF’s leading consumer brands, including Bruce, Hartco and Robbins and for commercial spaces through Armstrong Flooring TimberTones.

History meets high-tech

Builders once revered Longleaf pine for its strength, resilience and rich grain, using it to construct mills, bridges, ships and railroads. By the early 1900s, however, loggers had nearly driven the species to extinction. Because true longleaf pine takes centuries to mature and cannot be feasibly reforested, AHF honors its legacy with Timber Legends, a collection that captures the character of longleaf pine through a sustainably sourced pine species and advanced Densified Hardwood technology.

Menominee Tribal Enterprises (MTE), operated by the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, makes the innovation possible through its partnership with AHF. The tribe has practiced forest stewardship since 1854. Its 230,000-acre forest has yielded nearly 200 million cubic feet of timber, yet today it holds more standing timber than it did more than a century ago. MTE harvests only dying, damaged or naturally fallen trees, preserving forest biodiversity and long-term health. Experts widely regard the forest as one of the best-managed in the world and it has become a global model for sustainable resource use.

The Menominee philosophy—that the health of the forest is inseparable from the health of the people—infuses every aspect of Timber Legends. This is more than a floor; it is a living legacy rooted in tradition, responsibility and long-term vision.

Features/benefits

The collection has a variety of in-demand features, including:

Six times more dent resistant than traditional hardwood, resisting damage from dropped pans, dog nails or playful kids

Four times more scratch resistant, rivaling synthetic flooring such as luxury vinyl tile and laminate while retaining the authenticity of real wood

Waterproof for up to eight hours, making it ideal for households with pets, kids and the occasional spill

Made in the United States with U.S. and global content

“Some homeowners worry about the cost and maintenance of hardwood, but in the long run, it’s one of the most cost-effective options because it lasts so much longer than carpets or vinyl,” Goodwin added. “For home buyers, hardwood floors are not only a classic design feature but also a long-term investment. They offer easy maintenance, can improve indoor air quality and provide timeless beauty that complements any style. Today’s hardwood flooring options have evolved far beyond what was available even a decade ago, homeowners no longer must choose between beauty, strength and eco-conscious living.”

All AHF solid wood products are manufactured in the U.S. using premium American hardwoods, including red and white oak, hickory, maple and walnut. In total, 70% of the company’s U.S. volume is domestically produced or sourced, offering consumers greater confidence in traceability, sustainability and reliability.