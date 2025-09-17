Strong industry support at TCNA Handbook Committee meeting

Clemson, S.C.—The Tile Council of North America (TCNA) announced the successful conclusion of its recent TCNA Handbook Committee meeting, held earlier this month. Nearly 90 participants joined the meeting, reflecting strong industry engagement and support for the Handbook.

“We are encouraged by the strong participation and positive engagement at this year’s meeting,” said Ryan Marino, TCNA’s director of standards research and development. “The approved updates represent important advancements that will support designers, specifiers, and installers across the industry.”

The TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass, and Stone Tile Installation is now in its 63rd year of continuous publication. It features guidelines widely used in specifying, selling and installing tiles and related materials. The Handbook Committee meeting brings together industry leaders to collaborate on potential updates to this essential resource. Industry leaders consider the Handbook a must-have guide for tile installation in the United States.

During the meeting, the committee approved several submissions that will impact more than 20 Handbook details and three guides in the upcoming 2026 edition. Notable updates include:

Nine new gauged porcelain tile and gauged porcelain tile panels/slabs details.

Revisions to the Ceramic Tile Selection Guide, addressing specialty tile and product specifications.

Revisions to the Wet Area Guidelines, introducing a new definition for capillary breaks.

Revisions to exterior wall details (W201, W202E and W244E), adding an option for continuous insulation.

The committee also discussed new submissions related to elevator cabs and “step down” or “below slab” showers. The committee is refining these proposals and may ballot them electronically in the coming weeks.

Looking ahead, the committee is considering holding next year’s meeting in person, recognizing the added value of face-to-face collaboration.