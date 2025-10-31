NTCA honors Martin Brookes with 2025 Ring of Honor

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) named Martin Brookes of Fireclay Tile as the 2025 recipient of its Ring of Honor Award, recognizing his decades of leadership and dedication to advancing the tile industry.

Brookes, former owner of Heritage Marble and Tile and current installation leader at Fireclay Tile, has been an active NTCA member for two decades. He joined the association in 2005 and later served as regional director, executive committee member and NTCA president from 2021 to 2023. Throughout his service, he has embodied professionalism, mentorship and a passion for installation excellence.

“Martin’s contributions to NTCA and to the tile trade as a whole have been tremendous,” said NTCA executive director Bart Bettiga. “He has led with integrity, shared his expertise generously and helped shape the next generation of skilled professionals.”

A lifelong journey in tile

Originally from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, England, Brookes began his career after earning a City and Guilds Diploma for Masonry from Chesterfield College in 1982. He immigrated to the United States in his 30s. Bringing a strong technical background and entrepreneurial drive, he founded Heritage Marble and Tile in California.

Under his leadership, Heritage earned multiple awards for installation excellence. The company received Coverings Installation and Design Awards and the NTCA Five-Star Contractor Residential Installation of the Year Award. The company also participated in Installation Showcase Projects at Coverings, reflecting Brookes’ commitment to quality craftsmanship and innovation.

Industry leadership and advocacy

Beyond his business achievements, Brookes has served as an industry consultant and recognized expert for the California State License Board. He advises on tile standards and best practices. He chaired the NTCA Methods and Standards Committee and continues to serve on ANSI, TCNA and NTCA Technical Committees. His work has shaped standards that support contractors nationwide.

Today, Brookes leads the installation team at Fireclay Tile, a company known for its focus on sustainability, design and craftsmanship. Fireclay CEO Eric Edelson credited Brookes’ leadership and expertise as key to the company’s continued growth and success.

Commitment to education and service

A strong advocate for education, Brookes often shares his expertise with designers, builders and architects through workshops and presentations. He serves as an NTCA ambassador and respected voice within the Bay Area design and construction community.

Over the years, Brookes has received multiple honors for his service. He earned the 2014 NTCA Best Practice Award for expanding membership and promoting professionalism among West Coast contractors. In 2020, he received the NTCA Tile Person of the Year Award.

As the newest member of NTCA’s Ring of Honor, Brookes joins a distinguished group of industry leaders who have made lasting contributions to the association and the tile trade. His enthusiasm, mentorship and lifelong dedication continue to inspire professionals across the country.