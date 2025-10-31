TrueTouch Partners with Readers Wholesale Distribution

New Smyrna Beach, Fla.—TrueTouch Floors announced a partnership with Readers Wholesale Distribution, a Houston-based flooring distributor. The agreement allows Readers Wholesale to distribute TrueTouch’s MonoTechnology products, including EVOLV and Momentum, in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The partnership supports both companies’ goals of promoting product quality and sustainable practices. “As a distributor, we recognize the value of working with companies like TrueTouch who are committed to marketing their products responsibly and engaging with organizations such as 4ocean and OneTreePlanted,” said Kirby Jones, vice president at Readers Wholesale Distribution.

Together, both companies will offer environmentally focused, high-performance flooring solutions across the region.