Strawberry partners with Bjelin as flooring supplier

Viken, Sweden—Strawberry, a leading hotel operator with hotels across Scandinavia and the Baltics, selected Bjelin as one of its flooring suppliers for properties across Scandinavia and the Baltics. The partnership, which has already included several installations, delivers durable and design-forward flooring solutions for high-traffic hospitality spaces.

“We are proud to partner with Strawberry, a leading hotel operator with a vision to make the world a better place,” said Fredrik Hammarsten, regional manager for the Nordics at Bjelin. “This collaboration is a testament that Woodura Planks are embraced by the commercial market, offering the hospitality sector durable, high-quality solutions that align with our shared focus on sustainability.”

Strawberry said it aims to create a dynamic ecosystem of experiences across the Nordics. Bjelin has supplied its Woodura Planks to Strawberry’s Clarion Hotel Draken in Gothenburg. The hotel combines modern design with contrasting materials, where the surface-treated floors offered both durability and easy installation.

“Reducing our environmental footprint and caring for the planet is a top priority for us,” said Ann-Kristin Haga, head of procurement at Strawberry. “We’re excited to welcome Bjelin as one of our trusted flooring partners. Their expertise and commitment to quality align well with our values and we look forward to working together on future projects.”

Strawberry has chosen Bjelin’s Woodura Skogen flooring, which carries the Nordic Swan Ecolabel, as its standard selection. The floors are made with responsibly sourced oak from the Spacva forest in Croatia. They use Woodura technology to enhance impact and water resistance. The process also improves resource efficiency. The process uses only a tenth of the wood needed for traditional flooring, leaving more trees in the forest.