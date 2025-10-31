Strawberry partners with Bjelin as flooring supplier

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsStrawberry partners with Bjelin as flooring supplier

Viken, Sweden—Strawberry, a leading hotel operator with hotels across Scandinavia and the Baltics, selected Bjelin as one of its flooring suppliers for properties across Scandinavia and the Baltics. The partnership, which has already included several installations, delivers durable and design-forward flooring solutions for high-traffic hospitality spaces.

“We are proud to partner with Strawberry, a leading hotel operator with a vision to make the world a better place,” said Fredrik Hammarsten, regional manager for the Nordics at Bjelin. “This collaboration is a testament that Woodura Planks are embraced by the commercial market, offering the hospitality sector durable, high-quality solutions that align with our shared focus on sustainability.”

Strawberry said it aims to create a dynamic ecosystem of experiences across the Nordics. Bjelin has supplied its Woodura Planks to Strawberry’s Clarion Hotel Draken in Gothenburg. The hotel combines modern design with contrasting materials, where the surface-treated floors offered both durability and easy installation.

“Reducing our environmental footprint and caring for the planet is a top priority for us,” said Ann-Kristin Haga, head of procurement at Strawberry. “We’re excited to welcome Bjelin as one of our trusted flooring partners. Their expertise and commitment to quality align well with our values and we look forward to working together on future projects.”

Strawberry has chosen Bjelin’s Woodura Skogen flooring, which carries the Nordic Swan Ecolabel, as its standard selection. The floors are made with responsibly sourced oak from the Spacva forest in Croatia. They use Woodura technology to enhance impact and water resistance. The process also improves resource efficiency. The process uses only a tenth of the wood needed for traditional flooring, leaving more trees in the forest.

Previous article
TrueTouch Partners with Readers Wholesale Distribution

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

TrueTouch Partners with Readers Wholesale Distribution

FCNews Staff - 0
New Smyrna Beach, Fla.—TrueTouch Floors announced a partnership with Readers Wholesale Distribution, a Houston-based flooring distributor. The agreement allows Readers Wholesale to distribute TrueTouch’s...
Read more
News

NTCA honors Martin Brookes with 2025 Ring of Honor

FCNews Staff - 0
Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) named Martin Brookes of Fireclay Tile as the 2025 recipient of its Ring of Honor Award, recognizing...
Read more
News

AHSG, Modern Estimates partner on AI measuring tech

FCNews Staff - 0
Roswell, Ga.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG) announced a new partnership with Modern Estimates. The technology company has been named AHSG’s newest supplier partner. “MEasure,...
Read more
Installation

Unilin Technologies names Matthew Oliver sales director

FCNews Staff - 0
Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies has appointed Matthew Oliver as sales director for North America. He will work alongside Floris Koopmans, sales and marketing director, and...
Read more
Featured Post

25 Things every RSA should know

FCNews Staff - 0
In today’s competitive retail landscape, one constant remains: the retail sales associate (RSA) is the cornerstone of every successful specialty flooring operation. No algorithm,...
Read more
Column

Make speciality retail ‘special’

FCNews Columnist - 0
In a 2021 survey of over 100 consumers who had recently made a flooring purchase of $500 or more (in a specialty retail location),...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X