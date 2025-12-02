Unilin Technologies launches new accessory technology

Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies launched a new accessory technology that turns flooring panels into matched accessories. The system creates round-nose and square stair covers, transition profiles and clickable skirtings directly from the original flooring plank.

This new technology reflects the company’s focus on bringing proven solutions to the market. It ensures a uniform match between the floor and all accessories and simplifies production while improving installation and visual consistency.

“This technology brings a long-awaited solution to a well-known challenge in our industry,” said Floris Koopmans, sales and marketing director at Unilin Technologies. “By allowing manufacturers to create accessories directly from their flooring panels, we eliminate design deviations, reduce production steps and offer an easier installation experience. It allows brands to present collections that are truly uniform from floor to wall and across every transition.”

How it works

By starting with the original floor panel, the technology guarantees that every accessory shares the same design, texture and color as the flooring. The result is a coordinated finish with seamless transitions. Installation is simple because all accessories lock into place. Options include square-edge and round-nose stair covers along with clickable moldings and profiles.

Unilin’s new system eliminates color matching by producing accessories directly from the flooring plank. This reduces lead times, lowers production complexity and helps manufacturers launch complete collections faster. It also improves scratch resistance and overall accessory quality.

Plus, because accessories share the same length as the flooring, they ship together on a pallet. The technology is compatible with laminate, engineered wood and SPC core materials, which makes it a flexible solution for many flooring categories.

It will make its first public appearance in January at TISE.

