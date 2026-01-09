Anderson Tuftex unveils 2026 carpet, hardwood lineup

Dalton—Anderson Tuftex has introduced its 2026 carpet and hardwood collections, expanding its focus on eco-conscious luxury and refined residential design.

The premium brand of Shaw Industries said the new lineup blends modern craftsmanship with timeless aesthetics while maintaining a commitment to sustainability.

“From the beginning, we set out to serve eco-conscious luxury consumers and residential interior designers,” said Bailey Walton, vice president of Anderson Tuftex. “That strategy remains unchanged and we have sharpened our approach without shifting away from it.”

Carpet introductions

Anderson Tuftex introduced five new carpet collections: Harmony, Rooted, Still Life, Modern Artisan and Nova. Each collection emphasizes performance, durability and comfort. All Anderson Tuftex carpets are Cradle to Cradle Certified and carry CRI Green Label Plus certification.

Harmony functions as a modular system designed to coordinate seamlessly across interiors.

Still Life focuses on refined simplicity for busy households, combining plush texture with durable construction.

Rooted draws inspiration from biomimicry, using pattern and texture to bring natural elements indoors.

Modern Artisan delivers a more expressive look through striated yarns and an overdye process that creates bold visual movement. The collection is available in five colors and offered exclusively through select retailers.

Bella Nova and Mira Nova feature pronounced twist textures and dimensional tonality. The styles are offered in 24 colors to support cohesive and personalized interiors.

Hardwood introductions

The 2026 hardwood lineup includes Artisan Oak and Valencia Walnut.

Artisan Oak features hand-hewn textures, timeworn edges and the look of naturally aged patina. The collection uses 7.5-inch-wide white oak planks with a rich oil finish in five heirloom-inspired colors.

Valencia Walnut highlights the natural movement of the wood through smooth texture, high variation and reactive staining. The collection comes in six soft tones designed to deliver understated sophistication.

“With Artisan Oak and Valencia Walnut, we focused on creating hardwood styles that feel distinctly Anderson Tuftex,” Walton said. “They are grounded in craftsmanship and curated for today’s luxury consumer.”