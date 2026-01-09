TotalWorx launches new PrepWorx installation products

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationTotalWorx launches new PrepWorx installation products

Dalton—TotalWorx Accessories, the installation accessories brand of Shaw Industries, has launched 16 new products within its PrepWorx flooring preparation portfolio.

The expanded lineup targets professional installers and focuses on improving efficiency during surface preparation. The products address key installation needs, including patching, leveling, moisture mitigation and crack repair.

“Innovation starts from the ground up and these PrepWorx products are designed to improve efficiency and deliver consistent results for installers,” said Marcus Guy, director of TotalWorx. “From patching and priming to moisture control and leveling, we focused on simplifying every step of preparation while maintaining reliability.”

Featured new products

MRR111 is a moisture-tolerant, fast-setting patching and repair compound designed for use at any depth. The Portland cement-based formula dries quickly, sands easily and prepares surfaces for a wide range of floor coverings, including wood products.

HFL200 is a cementitious self-leveling compound engineered for applications up to 2 inches deep. The product offers enhanced flow and working time to create flat, level surfaces with strong absorbency for most flooring systems.

Expanded PrepWorx categories

The launch also includes:

  • Additional patch products designed to smooth interior surfaces, support ramping and handle high-moisture environments.
  • New self-leveling underlayments provide extended working time and fast-drying performance for concrete, terrazzo, ceramic tile and other substrates.
  • Gypsum-based self-levelers for wood and gypsum subfloors, along with new primers designed for quick-drying substrate preparation.
  • Moisture solutions include barrier primers and epoxy systems engineered to control moisture vapor emissions.
  • Crack isolation products and reinforcing fibers designed to improve durability on demanding substrates.

TotalWorx said the expanded PrepWorx portfolio reinforces its commitment to professional-grade installation solutions that help installers work faster and with greater confidence.

Previous article
Anderson Tuftex unveils 2026 carpet, hardwood lineup
Next article
Southwest Flooring Market surpasses expectations

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Southwest Flooring Market surpasses expectations

Ken Ryan - 0
Arlington, Texas—FCNews is here for the Southwest Flooring Market. The trade show had already surpassed last year’s attendance figures within the first 90 minutes....
Read more
Carpet

Anderson Tuftex unveils 2026 carpet, hardwood lineup

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Anderson Tuftex has introduced its 2026 carpet and hardwood collections, expanding its focus on eco-conscious luxury and refined residential design. The premium brand of Shaw...
Read more
Featured Post

FCNnovation Awards 2025: Wood

Reginald Tucker - 0
FCNews unveiled the winners of its fifth annual FCNnovation Awards—a program designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new products and...
Read more
Carpet

Philadelphia Commercial highlights 2026 products

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Philadelphia Commercial, the Mainstreet brand of Shaw Industries, has launched its 2026 soft and hard surface product introductions. The lineup emphasizes simplicity, intentional design...
Read more
News

M-D Building Products names new leadership

FCNews Staff - 0
Oklahoma City,—M-D Building Products announced the appointment of Christian Leard as president and chief executive officer, marking a key step in the company’s long-term...
Read more
Installation

FCITS to bring concrete moisture testing certification to TISE

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Flooring Consultants & Inspection Training Services (FCITS)  announced a new concrete moisture testing certification and training course during The International Surface Event (TISE)...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X