TotalWorx launches new PrepWorx installation products

Dalton—TotalWorx Accessories, the installation accessories brand of Shaw Industries, has launched 16 new products within its PrepWorx flooring preparation portfolio.

The expanded lineup targets professional installers and focuses on improving efficiency during surface preparation. The products address key installation needs, including patching, leveling, moisture mitigation and crack repair.

“Innovation starts from the ground up and these PrepWorx products are designed to improve efficiency and deliver consistent results for installers,” said Marcus Guy, director of TotalWorx. “From patching and priming to moisture control and leveling, we focused on simplifying every step of preparation while maintaining reliability.”

Featured new products

MRR111 is a moisture-tolerant, fast-setting patching and repair compound designed for use at any depth. The Portland cement-based formula dries quickly, sands easily and prepares surfaces for a wide range of floor coverings, including wood products.

HFL200 is a cementitious self-leveling compound engineered for applications up to 2 inches deep. The product offers enhanced flow and working time to create flat, level surfaces with strong absorbency for most flooring systems.

Expanded PrepWorx categories

The launch also includes:

Additional patch products designed to smooth interior surfaces, support ramping and handle high-moisture environments.

New self-leveling underlayments provide extended working time and fast-drying performance for concrete, terrazzo, ceramic tile and other substrates.

Gypsum-based self-levelers for wood and gypsum subfloors, along with new primers designed for quick-drying substrate preparation.

Moisture solutions include barrier primers and epoxy systems engineered to control moisture vapor emissions.

Crack isolation products and reinforcing fibers designed to improve durability on demanding substrates.

TotalWorx said the expanded PrepWorx portfolio reinforces its commitment to professional-grade installation solutions that help installers work faster and with greater confidence.