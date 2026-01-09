FCNnovation Awards 2025: Wood

FCNews unveiled the winners of its fifth annual FCNnovation Awards—a program designed to recognize and showcase some of the most innovative new products and technologies launched in 2025. These awards honor groundbreaking ideas and industry-changing concepts that have impacted flooring across categories and verticals. Below are the wood and wood hybrid winners.

Wood

Mohawk – TecWood Enhanced

TecWood’s latest performance tier, TecWood Enhanced, features a Uniclic locking system that makes installation easier than ever. This innovative system, combined with a WetProtect Resistance Warranty, ensures that floors are protected from topical spills for up to 72 hours, providing peace of mind and long-lasting performance.

The features and benefits do not end there. TecWood Enhanced’s scratch-resistant attributes and high-performance properties ensure the wood maintains its beauty and durability over time, while the advanced locking system and WetProtect technology give consumers assurance that their floors will be protected from topical spills for up to 72 hours.

Highlights

Uniclic locking system expedites installation

TruFinish combines the protective benefits of urethane with the ultra-matte visual of a true oil finish

WetProtect system provides additional protection from spills

Wider and longer planks feature sliced and sawn veneers

TecWood Enhanced features Madera Trace, available in five colors

Wood Hybrids

Provenza – Nuage

The Provenza Nuage Hybrid Collection blends advanced engineering, durability and refined design. Crafted with a high-performance engineered wood core, the Nuage Collection offers the look, texture and warmth of real hardwood.

The engineered construction enhances dimensional stability, reducing expansion and contraction caused by changes in temperature and humidity while delivering long-term structural durability.

Nuage’s engineered wood core allows for multiple installation methods, including glue-down, staple-down or floating installations, providing flexibility across a wide range of project requirements.

Provenza sells the Nuage Collection for about half the cost of comparable natural hardwood products. This allows consumers and designers to achieve premium hardwood aesthetics and performance without the premium price typically associated with real wood flooring.

Highlights

100% engineered wood construction

Ultra-tough waterproof HPL wear layer and Water Block Warranty

Exclusive 10-pattern design technology

Commercial-grade performance

GreenGuard Certified

TrueTouch Floors – MonoTech

MonoTech Evolv is a hybrid wood flooring built on a “monolithic” platform consisting of one solid piece of 100% organic materials. It is essentially one type of material throughout.

The manufacturing process behind the product entails a proprietary process that combines natural wood (99.8% wood) and a 0.2% natural catalyst (cashew oil).

The company combines the materials, including a paper-based design layer, under heat and pressure to create a waterproof monolithic core.

The company markets MonoTech as a new category of flooring designed to install like standard hardwood or rigid core products. It is available in 7- and 9-inch-wide planks in both random and fixed lengths.

Installers can cut the planks to size and install them virtually anywhere in the home without caulking. In addition to its 100% organic construction, the product is 100% allergy-free and offers lifetime waterproof and lifetime pet-proof warranties.

Highlights