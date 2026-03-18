Dealers excel at diversification

By KJ Quinn
HomeFeatured PostDealers excel at diversification

It’s rare that homeowners change just one aspect of their residence (i.e., flooring) when contemplating a renovation—it’s usually a combination of new countertops, cabinets, paint, wall coverings, window treatments and/or lighting fixtures.

To that end, flooring retailers are reinventing themselves as full-service home design destinations. This shift, observers say, is driven by homeowners seeking streamlined, one-stop solutions and by dealers looking to boost profit margins and build deeper customer relationships.

The following examples show how seven retailers successfully expanded beyond flooring.

window treatmentsWindow Treatments

America’s Floor Source
Columbus, Ohio

If at first you don’t succeed, try again. That turned out to be the winning strategy for America’s Floor Source, whose second foray into the window treatments segment proved to be the charm.

“The second time we got into the category was after Michel [Vermette, AFS CEO] came on board and recommended we take another look,” said Jason Goldberg, AFS founder and chairman. “I said, ‘That’s fine, but if we’re going to do it, then I’m going to learn the business first so we don’t make the same mistakes.’”

The gamble is paying big dividends for AFS. Last year was its first full year in the window treatments category, and this year the company is expected to generate more than $5 million in window treatment revenues, according to AFS.

“I had been doing consulting work for other retailers, and they saw how profitable window treatments were for them—it was a huge add-on,” Vermette recalled. “With window treatments you’re essentially leveraging the same customer base, so you’re getting an extra ticket for that same person.”

window treatments

Window Treatments

Capitol Carpet
Boynton Beach, Fla.

Capitol Carpet and Tile’s expansion beyond flooring began several years ago, when the Boynton Beach, Fla.-based retailer added custom window treatments. What started with a Comfortex window treatments display quickly showed the need for expertise.

“You have to bring in people who are knowledgeable about this business,” said Lou Morano, owner.

To that end, he hired a dedicated salesperson familiar with vendors, installers and category nuances, then invested in advertising to build awareness. Sales growth followed, leading to more hires and a larger promotional budget.

While the shift required navigating steep learning curves—precision measurements, complex components and high claim ratios—Capitol also discovered window fashions deliver strong profit margins and demand.

Window Treatments

Junge’s Flooring
Rochester, Minn.

Four years ago, Junge’s Flooring decided to expand into window treatments to help customers complete their interior decorating projects. The store now offers products from brands like Graber and Lafayette Interior Fashions, all showcased in a small, efficient display area.

Customers were asking about it, Mindy Junge, owner, explained.

“The two products complement each other. It’s all about adding convenience for your customers and positioning yourself as a one-stop shop.”

Entering the window-treatment category, however, proved more complex than expected. The biggest hurdle was learning precise measurement and mount types—skills the team worked hard to master.

window treatments

Kitchen & Bath/Window Treatments

Floor Magic
Rockport, Maine

Floor Magic’s diversification efforts did not happen overnight. It grew organically from customer curiosity and a designer’s expertise.

What began as a flooring-focused showroom now includes full kitchen and bath remodeling, plus a robust window treatments department. This business started with a simple 10 x 10-square-foot starter kitchen priced competitively to pique customers’ interest. Shortly thereafter, customers were upgrading well beyond the basics.

“What we found was most people wanted more and were willing to pay for it,” said Bob Duke, owner.

The category is supported by creative merchandising inside the 2,500-square-foot store and PK training for the sales team. With vignettes of kitchens and baths, social media storytelling and a trust-driven “one-stop” shopping experience, Floor Magic evolved into a destination for whole-home inspiration.

window treatmentsKitchen & Bath/Window Treatments

Enhance Floors & More
Marietta, Ga.

Enhance Floors & More has expanded far beyond its 38-year foundation in flooring, becoming a full-service interior decorating destination.

The Marietta, Ga.-based showroom offers kitchen and bath renovations, staircase makeovers, custom rugs, paint and premium Hunter Douglas window treatments.

The expansion began during the 2008 recession, when founders Don and Elisabeth Stubbs began to recognize that customers wanted more help creating cohesive, stylish homes.

“Kitchen and bathroom renovations have been the most successful for us,” Elisabeth Stubbs said. “Generally speaking, our projects are with repeat clients and they are only working with us.”

Today the showroom features displays and expert design consultants who coordinate every detail. By maintaining strong ties with suppliers and serving as a general contractor for clients, it enables a seamless experience that transforms entire spaces.

Paint/High-End Wall Coverings

paintSarmaziam Bros.
Waterloo, Ontario

While Sarmazian Bros. Flooring built its legacy on premium floor coverings, the Waterloo, Ontario, Canada-based retailer strategically broadened its offerings to include high-end interior finishes that elevate home design.

Seeking products that naturally complement flooring, the family introduced the Farrow & Ball’s luxury paint and wallpaper line—an investment in custom fixtures and inventory. While it took time to flourish, the business ultimately attracted designers and style-minded homeowners.

“Customers appreciate the convenience of choosing paint, wallpaper and flooring in one location, especially when coordinating colors and textures for cohesive projects,” said Raffi Sarmazian, retail sales manager, Cambridge location.

Though flooring remains the company’s core focus, its expansion into premium decorative categories serves as a gateway to deeper customer relationships and future growth, reinforcing its role as a comprehensive resource for home transformation.

Costly mistakes with measuring and trim work, for example, can easily be made if you don’t have a competent person doing the job, Touchton added.

Cabinets, Countertops, Appliances

Floor to Ceiling
Ottumwa, Iowa

Floor to Ceiling offers customers a single destination for home upgrades. The 10,000-square-foot showroom showcases kitchen vignettes, window treatments, flooring, cabinetry, countertops and vanities. The goal is to make it easy for the consumer to visualize complete room designs.

“If you’re not doing cabinets, there’s a good chance you’re not going to get countertop, sink or backsplash sales,” said Dusty Ware, president. “People just want to deal with one person.”

That philosophy drives the retailer’s expanding offerings. Last October, Floor to Ceiling added GE appliances, furthering its mission to deliver value through variety.

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January 26, 2026

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