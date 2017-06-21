Back To Homepage

NTCA adds new Five Star Contractors

June 21, 2017
Flowood, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has accepted two of its members, The Stuart Company and D.W. Sanders Tile & Stone Contracting, as Five Star Contractors.

Screen Shot 2017-06-21 at 4.20.05 PMTo obtain Five Star certification, contractors must be a member of NTCA and complete an application process that includes submitting examples of work, reviews and recommendations from peers and customers and proven commitment to service, quality, safety and superior job performance. Five Star Contractors are also required to certify a minimum of 10% of their installers through the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) Certified Tile Installer program or ACT certification for installers.

Screen Shot 2017-06-21 at 4.19.58 PMThe Stuart Company is a professional tile and flooring installation company based out of Macomb, Mich., installing mostly commercial projects, specializing in assisted living facilities, car dealerships and large commercial, as well as some residential projects. The company prides itself on its ability to complete projects with very difficult time schedules, while not compromising quality by cutting corners.

D.W. Sanders Tile & Stone, of Marietta, Ga., has been in business since 1994 and works by the motto, “Craftsmanship by the standards.” The company specializes in large residential stone and tile projects in both new and remodeling sectors, and specialty cladding projects.

If you are an NTCA member and interested in gaining Five Star certification, email Amber Fox, Five Star program director.

 

