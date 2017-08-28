Mohawk becomes ‘school crasher’ in makeover program

Calhoun, Ga.—This summer, Mohawk Industries partnered with Georgia United Credit Union to “crash” four schools and give them makeovers.

The School Crashers program offers local schools the opportunity to apply for a facility makeover. The goal of the program is to bring communities together to support local schools.

“At Mohawk Group, we believe in better,” said Kevin Wildes, vice president of marketing for Mohawk Group, the commercial division of Mohawk Industries. “That means we have a commitment to improve the standard of living in the communities in which we live and work. We know from our long work serving the education market that environment does have an impact on learning. We wanted to help these schools create places where kids truly want to come and learn.”

Mohawk Group’s durable commercial broadloom carpet in classic education colors was installed in Canby Lane Elementary, Decatur; Fairington Elementary, Lithonia; Eagle Woods Academy, Lithonia; and Pleasant Grove Elementary, Dalton.

“The expressions of all who first saw the carpet were priceless,” said Laurie Grant, principal of Pleasant Grove Elementary School. “It has transformed the overall atmosphere in each classroom to a warm, inviting school home. We cannot thank Georgia United and Mohawk Industries enough for their generous donation to our school.”

School Crashers projects have now wrapped up all renovations and the facilities are ready to give students a fresh, new start for the school year. Before and after photos of this year’s benefitting schools are available at gucu.org/schoolcrashers.

“The goal of School Crashers is to improve the look and feel of these schools to help improve all students’ educational experience and distinguish the learning environment as a safe and happy place for students,” said Shawn Turpin, senior vice president of sales and service, Georgia United Credit Union. “Our School Crashers program makes a huge difference in these students’ lives and provides an opportunity for Georgia United team members, community members, educators, parents and students to work together.”