Back To Homepage

NTCA adds new Five Star Contractor members

January 05, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

San Diego—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has accepted three new companies to its Five Star Contractor program: American Tile, Premier Tile & Marble, and Della Maggiore Tile & Stone.

American Tile (ATC) was founded in 1967 by Vince Mattingly, Sr. and his wife, Dola. ATC grew from being a small home-based business to serving industry, commercial and institutional clients throughout the Midwest. After Mattingly retired in 1990, his son, Vince Jr., took his place with his wife, Jewell, and son, Vince III. ATC is based in Louisville, Ky.

Since 1993, Premier Tile & Marble has had the distinction of being a high-quality ceramic tile and stone installer. Despite the company’s growth, it continues to focus on maintaining the same high standards that helped launch the company many years ago. A key component is qualified labor; many company foremen have been onboard since its inception, working with Greg Games, president, as tradespeople out in the field. Premier Tile & Marble is located in Gardena, Calif.

Della Maggiore Tile & Stone, equally owned by both Rich Della Maggiore and Nick Della Maggiore, has been setting tile since 1977. In order to grow into the company, the Della Maggiores have made it their objective to provide the highest quality craftsmanship on a daily basis by providing an opportunity for any employee willing to successfully obtain the highest skills necessary to become a certified tile layer/setter. This commitment to qualified labor has made Della Maggiore Tile & Stone a premier tile installer in San Jose, Calif.

To obtain Five Star Contractor certification, contractors must be a member of NTCA and complete an application process that includes submitting examples of work, reviews and recommendations from peers and customers, and demonstrating proven commitment to service, quality, safety and superior job performance. Five Star Contractors are also required to certify a minimum of 10% of their installers through the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) Certified Tile Installer program or have completed a three-year apprenticeship program approved by the Dept. of Labor.

If you are a NTCA member and interested in gaining Five Star Contractor certification, contact Amber Fox at amber@tile-assn.com.

Tags
five-star contractorflooringmembersNTCATile
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Consolidated Carpet celebrates 75 years with 75 good deeds

New York, N.Y.—Consolidated Carpet will celebrate its 75th anniversary this coming November. As a third-generation, family-owned business, the company attributes much of its success to the community it serves and

Read More

Stanton sets standards for style, performance, luxury across all brands

Syosset, N.Y.—Stanton Carpet is gearing up to highlight its new styles at Surfaces 2018, booth 6047. These innovative products aim to set standards for style, durability, performance and luxury across

Read More

NTCA adds new Five Star Contractor members

San Diego—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has accepted three new companies to its Five Star Contractor program: American Tile, Premier Tile & Marble, and Della Maggiore Tile & Stone.

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.