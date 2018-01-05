NTCA adds new Five Star Contractor members

San Diego—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has accepted three new companies to its Five Star Contractor program: American Tile, Premier Tile & Marble, and Della Maggiore Tile & Stone.

American Tile (ATC) was founded in 1967 by Vince Mattingly, Sr. and his wife, Dola. ATC grew from being a small home-based business to serving industry, commercial and institutional clients throughout the Midwest. After Mattingly retired in 1990, his son, Vince Jr., took his place with his wife, Jewell, and son, Vince III. ATC is based in Louisville, Ky.

Since 1993, Premier Tile & Marble has had the distinction of being a high-quality ceramic tile and stone installer. Despite the company’s growth, it continues to focus on maintaining the same high standards that helped launch the company many years ago. A key component is qualified labor; many company foremen have been onboard since its inception, working with Greg Games, president, as tradespeople out in the field. Premier Tile & Marble is located in Gardena, Calif.

Della Maggiore Tile & Stone, equally owned by both Rich Della Maggiore and Nick Della Maggiore, has been setting tile since 1977. In order to grow into the company, the Della Maggiores have made it their objective to provide the highest quality craftsmanship on a daily basis by providing an opportunity for any employee willing to successfully obtain the highest skills necessary to become a certified tile layer/setter. This commitment to qualified labor has made Della Maggiore Tile & Stone a premier tile installer in San Jose, Calif.

To obtain Five Star Contractor certification, contractors must be a member of NTCA and complete an application process that includes submitting examples of work, reviews and recommendations from peers and customers, and demonstrating proven commitment to service, quality, safety and superior job performance. Five Star Contractors are also required to certify a minimum of 10% of their installers through the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) Certified Tile Installer program or have completed a three-year apprenticeship program approved by the Dept. of Labor.

If you are a NTCA member and interested in gaining Five Star Contractor certification, contact Amber Fox at amber@tile-assn.com.