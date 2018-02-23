Anderson Carpet One Floor & Home assists with smart home project

Rehoboth Beach, Del.—Anderson Carpet One Floor & Home joined forces with Building for America’s Bravest to build a new smart home in Marydel, Md., for USMC Corporal Clark Cavalier. On Jan. 30, officials from the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers’ Building for America’s Bravest program, along with Ashley Anderson Wilson, the third-generation owner of Anderson Carpet One Floor & Home, welcomed Corporal Cavalier to his newly donated smart home.

Anderson Carpet One Floor & Home—owned by the Anderson family for over four decades—provided flooring throughout the home as well as installation services. Special features throughout the smart home make it possible for Corporal Cavalier to live in comfort and style.

Wilson, who worked in Homeland Security prior to joining the family business, said she jumped at the opportunity to assist the young American hero in his homecoming. “To give back to Clark in this way for all he has done meant the world to me, my team and our local partners,” she added. “We wish Clark all the best and hope this brings him a lifetime of happiness.”