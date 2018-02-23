Dal-Tile focuses on ‘servant sales leadership’

Dallas—Dal-Tile and its family of brands’ sales teams are keenly focused on executing with excellence and providing “servant sales leadership” to all of their customers in 2018.

“Our primary objective is to make our customers’ businesses stronger and more effective,” said Jeremy Sax, general manager of dealer sales, Dal-Tile. “We are committed to our customers and servant sales leadership is our approach to all of them. This means listening to our customers, understanding their businesses and then bringing to bear the full power of our stable of exceptional brands, our products and our innovation as well as the value of our offerings to equip our customers with the best solutions in the marketplace. As with everything we do, our end goal is to help our customers increase their sales and build their businesses.”

Bruce Weber, chief executive officer of American Homes Surface Group (AHSG) and Commercial One, sums up the two-way partnerships with Daltile, Marazzi, and American Olean as loyalty & exclusivity. “In good times and bad, it has always been a true difference maker,” Weber said. “When we ask and present new ideas, they listen and help out in every way imaginable. We are so fortunate and blessed to have this unique 20-year relationship everyday as we are a national alliance. They are everywhere we are, and we are everywhere they are. It’s an asset we maximize with great enthusiasm.”

Kelly Taylor, president of Ambassador Floor Company appreciates the point-of-purchase experience developed by Daltile in response to customer needs. “Over the last couple of years, we have seen Daltile move the retailers’ needs to forefront,” Taylor said. “Ambassador Floor Company has benefitted through our partnership with Daltile because they have truly listened to our requests and ideas and implemented many of them.”