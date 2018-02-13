Back To Homepage

NeoCon 50 announces marquee presentations

February 13, 2018
Chicago—Plans are well underway for the milestone 50th edition of NeoCon, the world’s leading platform for the commercial design industry, June 11-13, at The Mart in Chicago. A banner lineup of programming is on tap from some of the preeminent, influential names in design and beyond.

The show will feature two marquee presentations on opening day. To kick off the show there will be a presentation led by Art Gensler, founder, Gensler, in conversation with IIDA’s Cheryl Durst. Then in the afternoon there will be a panel led by Cindy Allen, editor-in-chief, Interior Design. There will also be in-depth talks from Nick Thompson, editor-in-chief of Wired, as well as Carol Ross Barney, founder and design principal of Ross Barney Architects. The program is rounded out by over 100 CEU seminars, which will inform and offer a glimpse of what’s next on the horizon in the world of commercial design.

“The individuals headlining the 2018 conference program are more than just ‘design influencers,’” said Monica DeBartolo, director of programming, NeoCon. “They are champions for the public good, creating and advocating for user-focused, sustainable built environments for a better future. Complemented by a rich and varied CEU seminar offering, NeoCon 2018 will deliver an exceptional educational experience as we celebrate 50 years of tomorrow’s design.”

Registration is now open for NeoCon’s four marquee presentations.

