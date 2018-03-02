MAPEI announces winners of 80th anniversary contest

Deerfield Beach, Fla.—As 2018 began, MAPEI Corporation closed out its 80th anniversary celebrations by announcing the winners of its 80th Anniversary Giveaway contest. Themed “Celebrate our past—enjoy our presents,” the contest invited contractors in all of the industry segments the company serves to send in their purchase receipts and receive entries that would make them eligible to win special prizes.

Approximately 30,000 entries were recorded, and winners were drawn by an independent sweepstakes administrator. The prizes included quadcopter drones, a Colnago road bike, a four-wheel ATV and the grand prize of a side-by-side off-road vehicle.

Following are the winners:

Grand-prize winner (the side-by-side off-road vehicle): Brian Schmidt of Mr. David’s Flooring International, Itasca, Ill.

First-prize winner (the four-wheel ATV): Michael Messina of Messina Floor Covering, Cleveland, Ohio

Second-prize winner (Colnago V-1R road bike designed by Ferrari): Darya Rheinschmidt of Rheinschmidt Tile & Marble, Burlington, Iowa

Third-prize winners (the DJI Phantom 4 Quadcopter drone): Greg Hendrickson of EER, Pomona, Calif.; Josh Turner of Turner Ceramic Tile, Kansas City, Kan.; and Diane Addison of Addison Global Interiors, Portland, Ore.

Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of MAPEI North America, presented Schmidt with a helmet during a press conference at Surfaces in Las Vegas. “This is for you to use when driving your side-by-side around the Mr. David’s headquarters in West Chicago,” Di Geso said. “On a more serious note, we are very pleased to be the supplier of choice to so many knowledgeable contractors with solid histories of experience and expertise. We congratulate all the winners in the MAPEI 80th Anniversary Giveaway, and we thank all of our customers for their business.”