Back To Homepage

MAPEI announces winners of 80th anniversary contest

March 02, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Deerfield Beach, Fla.—As 2018 began, MAPEI Corporation closed out its 80th anniversary celebrations by announcing the winners of its 80th Anniversary Giveaway contest. Themed “Celebrate our past—enjoy our presents,” the contest invited contractors in all of the industry segments the company serves to send in their purchase receipts and receive entries that would make them eligible to win special prizes.

Approximately 30,000 entries were recorded, and winners were drawn by an independent sweepstakes administrator. The prizes included quadcopter drones, a Colnago road bike, a four-wheel ATV and the grand prize of a side-by-side off-road vehicle.

Following are the winners:

  • Grand-prize winner (the side-by-side off-road vehicle): Brian Schmidt of Mr. David’s Flooring International, Itasca, Ill.
  • First-prize winner (the four-wheel ATV): Michael Messina of Messina Floor Covering, Cleveland, Ohio
  • Second-prize winner (Colnago V-1R road bike designed by Ferrari): Darya Rheinschmidt of Rheinschmidt Tile & Marble, Burlington, Iowa
  • Third-prize winners (the DJI Phantom 4 Quadcopter drone): Greg Hendrickson of EER, Pomona, Calif.; Josh Turner of Turner Ceramic Tile, Kansas City, Kan.; and Diane Addison of Addison Global Interiors, Portland, Ore.

Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of MAPEI North America, presented Schmidt with a helmet during a press conference at Surfaces in Las Vegas. “This is for you to use when driving your side-by-side around the Mr. David’s headquarters in West Chicago,” Di Geso said. “On a more serious note, we are very pleased to be the supplier of choice to so many knowledgeable contractors with solid histories of experience and expertise. We congratulate all the winners in the MAPEI 80th Anniversary Giveaway, and we thank all of our customers for their business.”

Tags
80th anniversarycontestMapeiwinners
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

CFI opens registration for 25th annual convention

Forney, Texas—This year marks the 25th anniversary of the annual CFI Convention. The event, regarded as one of the top “must-see” and “go-to” events in the industry, will run Aug.

Read More

MAPEI announces winners of 80th anniversary contest

Deerfield Beach, Fla.—As 2018 began, MAPEI Corporation closed out its 80th anniversary celebrations by announcing the winners of its 80th Anniversary Giveaway contest. Themed “Celebrate our past—enjoy our presents,” the

Read More

ACR No. 1 starts initial operations

Cartersville, Ga.—Aquafil USA’s initial operations at Aquafil Carpet Recycling (ACR) No. 1 in Phoenix have begun. ACR No. 1 will deconstruct used nylon 6 carpet back into raw material and

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.