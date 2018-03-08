Back To Homepage

Spartan Surfaces presents Fantasy Football earnings to HFH

March 08, 2018
Bel Air, Md.—After the completion of Floor Covering News’ annual Fantasy Football for a Cause League, Kevin Jablon, founder of Spartan Surfaces, presented Heather Lynch, resource development manager, Harford Family House, with a check for $6,250.00. FCNews‘ league invites all industry members—retailers, distributors and manufacturers—to get involved by selecting a charity of their choice to be the benefactor of any winnings they are awarded.

Striving to give back to their local community, Spartan Surfaces dedicated its team to Harford Family House. Harford Family House (HFH) helps families and unaccompanied young adults who are experiencing homelessness, transition into permanent/stable housing. In addition to shelter for families, the organization provides education in life skills, job readiness and personal growth, individualized case management to help families overcome the root cause of their homelessness, referrals to partner agencies and personal connection to the community.

Spartan’s CFO, Adam Gable took the lead on managing the fantasy team and came out with a huge win for Harford Family House.

