Back To Homepage

Dal-Tile, Beazer Homes renew partnership

April 18, 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Dallas—Dal-Tile and Beazer Homes recently renewed their exclusive partnership, now in its seventh year. Dal-Tile is one of the largest manufacturers and marketers of ceramic tile, natural stone and countertop products used in residential and commercial spaces across North America. The corporation owns top tile brands including Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean. Beazer Homes is one of America’s largest home builders by volume.

“Through this relationship, Beazer and Dal-Tile work together to bring the highest levels of design, quality, and value to homes across the nation,” said Dan Butterfield, vice president, builder channel, Dal-Tile. “Beazer’s reputation as a home builder is characterized by their dedication to quality, durability and energy efficiency. They build great homes across the country, and we’re proud to partner with such a builder.”

The benefits of the partnership extend well beyond each company’s emphasis on quality. “Our specialized builder team serves as a resource for all corporate, regional, and local needs, including customized program development,” said Butterfield. “Dal-Tile puts three of the world’s top tile brands at their disposal to create a program that meets individual buyers’ unique needs. Additionally, we provide training tailored to the way Beazer builds, which emphasizes customer choice and energy efficiency.”

For more information, visit daltile.com, marazziusa.com and americanolean.com.

 

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Abbey Carpet & Floor 60th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2018
Forbo Supplement
Product Guide 2017
Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Surfaces Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Southeast Flooring Market announces 2019 date change

Atlanta, Ga.—The Southeast Flooring Market (SEFM) has moved the show dates forward one day, now taking place at the Cobb Galleria Centre, Tuesday & Wednesday: January 8-9, 2019. With nearly

Read More

Mohawk incorporates digital, social initiatives for Spring All Pet Promotion

Calhoun, Ga.—During the Mohawk Spring All Pet Promotion, which runs until May 24, retailers will have the opportunity to introduce consumers to pet-friendly flooring using Mohawk’s content and industry-leading digital

Read More

Shaw Floors is national sponsor, exclusive flooring provider of 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Dalton, Ga.—Shaw Floors is proud to continue its support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as a national sponsor and the exclusive flooring provider of the 2018 St. Jude Dream

Read More
© 2018 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.