Dal-Tile, Beazer Homes renew partnership

Dallas—Dal-Tile and Beazer Homes recently renewed their exclusive partnership, now in its seventh year. Dal-Tile is one of the largest manufacturers and marketers of ceramic tile, natural stone and countertop products used in residential and commercial spaces across North America. The corporation owns top tile brands including Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean. Beazer Homes is one of America’s largest home builders by volume.

“Through this relationship, Beazer and Dal-Tile work together to bring the highest levels of design, quality, and value to homes across the nation,” said Dan Butterfield, vice president, builder channel, Dal-Tile. “Beazer’s reputation as a home builder is characterized by their dedication to quality, durability and energy efficiency. They build great homes across the country, and we’re proud to partner with such a builder.”

The benefits of the partnership extend well beyond each company’s emphasis on quality. “Our specialized builder team serves as a resource for all corporate, regional, and local needs, including customized program development,” said Butterfield. “Dal-Tile puts three of the world’s top tile brands at their disposal to create a program that meets individual buyers’ unique needs. Additionally, we provide training tailored to the way Beazer builds, which emphasizes customer choice and energy efficiency.”

For more information, visit daltile.com, marazziusa.com and americanolean.com.