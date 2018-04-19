Back To Homepage

Shaw Floors is national sponsor, exclusive flooring provider of 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

April 19, 2018
Dalton, Ga.—Shaw Floors is proud to continue its support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as a national sponsor and the exclusive flooring provider of the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Shaw Floors returns to sponsor the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway by donating flooring for each of the 39 homes across 35 markets nationwide to be raffled away in support of the hospital. More than 120,000 square feet of carpet, carpet cushion, hardwood, luxury vinyl tile, ceramic tile and other Shaw Floors products have been donated for use in this year’s Dream Homes.

Before the installation of Shaw Floors’ products, Shaw associates and partners gather in each of the Dream Homes to sign the subfloors, writing their best wishes for the patients at St. Jude, the scientists and doctors researching childhood cancer cures and the lucky families who will win the homes in the drawing.

“We are excited to once again be part of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway,” said Tim Baucom, executive vice president of Shaw’s residential division. “Shaw associates are proud to know that through this program, our flooring helps fund St. Jude’s important work to end childhood cancer and save lives.”

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest single-event fundraising efforts for the hospital. To date, 210 homes have been raffled away through this program, raising more than $350 million in support of St. Jude’s mission: Finding Cures. Saving Children.

For more information about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway or to purchase tickets to win a home, visit stjude.org/dreamhome.

