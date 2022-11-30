AHF launches new Armstrong Quick Ship program

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products launched a new Quick Ship program featuring 12 Armstrong Flooring LVT options, which are manufactured in Lancaster, Pa. Orders up to 2,500 square feet will ship within five business days and 20,000 square feet will ship within 10 business days, the company said.

The new Quick Ship collection, Unify, offers a simplified product assortment that meets a variety of design, performance and budget needs to accommodate tight project schedules. All 12 designs are made in the U.S. with global and domestic content. The specially curated collection features an assortment of Armstrong Flooring’s most popular designs: two 6 x 36 and six 6 x 48 wood planks; and four 18 x 18 in textile and stone visuals. Warm, cheerful tones, influenced by minimalistic Scandinavian design mark the collection, which also features modern updates on gloss and edge treatments. Two adhesive options are also offered to complete the project.

“We are thrilled to grow the Quick Ship program to quickly and easily deliver products to the job site with competitive price points that meet our customers’ budgetary needs,” said Fred Reitz, vice president-commercial, AHF Products. “We are particularly excited to include many of our most popular designs in the program, making them ready to ship faster than ever before to meet customer needs in just days, not weeks. Commercial project timelines continue to impact projects, making agility and speed from manufacturers increasingly important.”

The collection is a valuable resource for architects, designers and trade professionals, all of whom work with time-sensitive projects, according to the company. The designs are available in a 2.5mm, 20-mil structure and features Urethane Plus coating for enhanced resistance to scratches, stains and scuffs compared to standard urethane coatings. AHF Products said these products are ideally suited for areas where commercial flooring performance is required, including healthcare, education, hospitality and retail, as well as in light commercial spaces and main street businesses.

“Together with our distributor partners, we are committed to providing customers with quality LVT for fast-track projects and maintaining our reputation for service,” Reitz said.