Shaw Floors to update Anso Colorwall display

Dalton—Shaw Floors plans to update its Anso Colorwall display in 2023. The carpet merchandising system is available exclusively to Shaw Flooring Network (SFN) retailers and has over a 20-year legacy in the industry. The time-tested display is a showroom focal point and remains a pillar of Shaw’s residential soft surface portfolio.

The Shaw team said it consulted specialty retailers (of all sizes) from across the country in an intentional effort to maintain a customer-centric approach to the Anso Colorwall rediscovery. “Our top priority, as always, is to help our retail partners do more business,” said Danny Crutchfield, vice president of SFN. “We’ve consulted our dealer council on the Anso Colorwall rediscovery to ensure we’re keeping the needs of our retailers at the center of our decision making and that we’re delivering the products, programs and solutions our customers need most. We’re here to listen and partner with our customers to make doing business easier.”

Shaw plans to reveal the new, rediscovered Anso Colorwall display at its 2023 SFN Convention, held Jan. 15-18 in Orlando, Fla. According to the company, the most significant updates to the Anso Colorwall include product and design innovations that ensure the merchandising system stays relevant and evolves with shifting consumer preferences.

“The proven power of the Anso Colorwall is here to stay,” said Teresa Tran, vice president of Shaw Floors retail channel. “Shaw Floors is a legacy brand our customers can trust—our Anso Colorwall was the first and it still has a track record of success that few, if any, have been able to replicate. What retailers can expect from this rediscovery are stunning new colors and styles that feature the industry’s most innovative design and performance. SoftBac with LifeGuard Spill-Proof Technology will also be available on all new 2023 Anso Colorwall styles. I can’t wait to share these new products with our customers at Convention!”

According to Nina LoCiero, vice president of marketing and digital commerce for Shaw’s residential division, the future of Shaw’s brands are being built on the success of their past. “By combining the legacy of the Anso name with our extensive understanding of today’s consumer and the carpet-buying journey, the optimized Anso Colorwall will resonate with homeowners of all lifestyles and life stages.”

More details about Shaw’s Anso Colorwall rediscovery will be revealed at 2023 SFN Convention.