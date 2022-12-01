Ecore appoints Kal Krishnan to new leadership role

Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore International, a company that designs and manufactures high-performance reclaimed flooring, continues to expand its executive team with the appointment of Kal Krishnan, its new materials business unit president. This new position reports directly to Jay Doubman, Ecore’s chief operating officer.

Krishnan brings to Ecore leadership that encompasses crafting and implementing business strategy, go-to-market models, channel strategy, growth culture and business operational systems. In his new role, he will build and grow the materials business focusing on high growth and differentiated markets.

“Kal has a proven track record as a strategic business leader delivering long-term growth and profitably across several industries and geographies,” Doubman said. “He is an inclusive leader, consistently recognized for driving high engagement across teams by creating a culture of trust, teamwork and collaboration. His extensive industrial experience combined with his impressive leadership skills will further strengthen our abilities to meet customer needs and expectations for our materials business.”

Prior to joining Ecore, Krishnan served as vice president of product management for Gems Sensors & Controls, a division of Fortive Corporation based in Plainville, Conn., where he led the global product management, marketing and digital functions and was instrumental in driving transformative growth for the business. Previously, he has held various product, marketing and strategy leadership roles at Sensata Technologies and Booz & Company.