Footprints Floors launches The First Fruits Fund

By FCNews Staff
The First Fruits FundLittleton, Colo.—Footprints Floors, a 160-plus-unit flooring franchise, said it prides itself on being an organization that believes in the greater good. The brand recently undertook a philanthropic effort called The First Fruits Fund, which is dedicated to partnering with faith-based organizations that offer holistic family care services like help for single moms, counseling/drug rehabilitation, orphan prevention, foster care and adoption assistance and more.

Started by Bryan Park, CEO, in 2008, the company said it was established on a foundation of stewardship and integrity, which has made the brand stand out for its top-notch customer service. The franchise said it will utilize The First Fruits Fund to connect with charity groups and offer monetary donations, volunteering help, flooring donations and more. Footprints Floors corporate has committed to donating 25% of annual profits to the fund.

“I would encourage people to think of their businesses as opportunities to uplift their communities,” Park said. “I see my business as a way to live up to my values of supporting my neighbors and lending a hand to those in need. A business should be about more than just making money for its stakeholders, it should play a positive role in its community.”

The First Fruits Fund has already offered assistance to Open Door Ministries, a Denver non-profit that fights poverty and people experiencing homelessness; Hope’s Promise, a Christian child placement agency; and World Orphans, a group that partners with churches to support vulnerable children and combat poverty by training and empowering women in developing countries in entrepreneurial endeavors.

