Shaw announces commercial division leadership changes 

By FCNews Staff
leadership changes Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw announced two key leadership changes to further strengthen the company’s commercial division. Brenda Knowles has been named vice president of commercial customer experience, and Jeff West has been named vice president of commercial marketing and product development.

“These strategic leadership changes reaffirm Shaw’s commitment to further strengthening and energizing our commercial brands,” said Kelley Fain, Shaw’s executive vice president of commercial. “By prioritizing customer experience initiatives, leading the industry with customer-centric solutions and product design and empowering our teams, we are primed to meet the evolving needs of the business for years to come. I am thrilled to see Brenda and Jeff take on these new opportunities and am optimistic about how they will lead our teams and what they will achieve for our customers and our company.”

Knowles has been an iconic leader in the flooring industry and a dynamic and innovative leader at Shaw for more than 39 years. For the past 17 years, Knowles has served as vice president of commercial marketing and product development, spearheading Shaw’s industry-leading brand teams and forging trusting relationships with customers to inspire and deliver award-winning products and solutions. Throughout her career, Knowles has been an advocate for customers and instrumental in establishing Shaw’s commercial business as the pinnacle of customer experience excellence. She is also known for her passion for developing talent and serving as a champion for women at Shaw and in the industry. In her new role, she will leverage her extensive leadership experience and passion for Shaw’s customers as she leads Shaw’s commercial customer experience function to drive even better solutions and innovations for Shaw’s customers.

West’s 35-year career with Shaw includes roles in sustainability, custom manufacturing and product design, customer service, sales and commercial marketing. He served as the brand leader for Patcraft for more than ten years before transitioning in 2021 to serve as Shaw Contract brand leader. West is known for fostering a collaborative and inclusive culture. He consistently champions his teams, enabling them to achieve unprecedented success and empowering them to innovate and create cutting-edge solutions for Shaw’s customers. With his extensive background in key areas throughout the organization, West is well-positioned to leverage his business acumen to drive new growth and opportunities for Shaw’s commercial marketing and product development teams.

