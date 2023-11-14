AHF Products sponsors 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

By FCNews Staff
U.S. Capitol Christmas TreeMountville, Pa.–AHF Products, through three of its well-known flooring brands–Bruce, Armstrong Flooring and Robbins–is a sponsor of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. 

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree –known as “The People’s Tree”–lights up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol during the holiday season and is selected from a different national forest each year, a tradition that began in 1970 when Monongahela National Forest provided the first tree on behalf of the U.S. Forest Service. The tree was harvested in Randolph County from the Greenbrier Ranger District and will travel around West Virginia throughout November before heading to Washington D.C.

“AHF Products is proud to support this wonderful tradition that highlights the beauty of our national forests,” said Jeff Sommer, director of integrated marketing & digital engagement. “This magnificent tree will provide an opportunity for all Americans to celebrate the spirit of the holiday season as the tree makes its journey to our nation’s capital.”

AHF Products had the “People’s Tree” wrapped and secured at its Beverly, W.Va. hardwood flooring manufacturing facility, working in tandem with the U.S. Forest Service. From Beverly, the tree and all its accoutrements first stopped in in Elkins, W.Va., on November 4 for a festive community event. Elkins is home to the headquarters of Monongahela National Forest. Hosted in partnership with the Elkins-Randolph Chamber of Commerce and Elkins Mainstreet, the city became “Elfkins,” with annual holiday lights and festivities at the Elkins Depot Welcome Center. Mark Bowe, host of Magnolia Network’s Barnwood Builders, joined the AHF Products booth. Bowe partners with AHF Products on a line of handscraped hardwood floors that bear his name and his personal touch, Bruce Barnwood Living. The floors are made at the AHF Beverly facility. 

“With Bruce, one of the oldest names in wood flooring, we were able to recreate a vintage look in a new wood floor, at a great price,” Bowe said. “I’m passionate about honoring the craft of America’s pioneer ancestors and am devoted to ensuring their hard work lives for centuries to come.”

AHF Products brings over a century of authentic craftsmanship combined with advanced manufacturing innovations in the long-lasting, premier quality of its branded hardwood flooring, like Bruce. These domestic hardwoods come from a natural resource that is sustainable, cut from forests that are carefully managed to ensure continued resources in the future.

The tree lighting ceremony will be November 28, with the tree then lighting the West Lawn from nightfall until 11 p.m. each evening until Jan. 1, 2024. Follow the journey of the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree and be a part of the festivities here.

