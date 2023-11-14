AFS Contract joins Starnet Commercial Flooring membership

By FCNews Staff
Starnet Commercial FlooringColumbus, Ohio—Starnet Commercial Flooring has added AFS Contract as its newest member.

Based in Columbus, AFS Contract serves the Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Columbus, Louisville and Lexington, Ky., markets. “We are enthusiastic about becoming a part of Starnet and engaging in collaborative efforts with their flooring contractor members and strategic partners,” said Butch Huffman, vice president of AFS Contract. “Our team is eager to utilize the networking opportunities, share best practices and tap into educational resources to enhance our customer service standards. We are also excited about nurturing fresh connections with Starnet Commercial Flooring product and service providers, which will contribute significantly to our growth objectives.”

