Florida Tile launches Indulge collection

Lawrenceburg, Ky.—Florida Tile introduced Indulge, its latest porcelain tile collection that is meant to replicate the natural beauty of marble with the added strength and durability of porcelain. This collection is designed to bring the splendor of nature’s most dramatic stone palettes into many environments, designed to offer a blend of sophistication and practicality.

Replicating six exquisite varieties of luxury marbles and/or onyx, in either a matte or polished finish, this porcelain tile collection is said to provide the ultimate statement of cultivated grandeur.

“We are thrilled to launch such an exquisite collection that captures the classic beauty of marble,” said Micah Hand, director of marketing and product management at Florida Tile. “We carefully selected marble looks that make a design statement and add a sense of luxury to any space. Each color truly replicates the look of natural stone and reinforces Florida Tile’s commitment to providing our customers with quality products that are both beautiful and functional.”

Available in various formats—including 12 x 24, 24 x 48 and 36 x 36 field tiles, as well as a chic 4 x 21 chevron format, ‘Indulge’ offers a variety of design possibilities. The collection is further enhanced by three mesmerizing mosaic options and a versatile 3 x 24 bullnose trim.

Indulge color body porcelain tile is appropriate for most residential and commercial interior, including dry and wet applications such as walls, countertops, backsplashes and floors. Made in the USA at the Green Squared certified Advanced Manufacturing Center here, it includes pre-consumer recycled content and is Greenguard and Porcelain Tile certified. Incorporated into the tile surface is Microban antimicrobial technology that works continuously to inhibit bacteria growth, improve visible cleanliness and reduce odors.